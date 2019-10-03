We're officially in the month of October, though you wouldn't know it by the weather we've been having.

It still feels like July outside. We should still be making plans to go to the water park or head out on our summer vacations.

But it is truly the endless summer, though the water parks are closed. To paraphrase Rod Stewart's song "Maggie May," we've already passed late September and we're already back at school.

However, this hot weather has carried over into the world of sports.

For instance, would you believe on Wednesday, the National Hockey League season got underway. Wait, didn't the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup like, two weeks ago?

And the season for the National Basketball Association is about to start. All I know about the NBA off-season is that the Oklahoma City Thunder traded away some very good players and are in rebuilding mode.

Oh yeah, Kawhi Leonard won an NBA title for Toronto in June, signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in July and is about to start the season for his new team a month later. Judging from the weather outside, of course.

We've already finished four weeks of the NFL schedule, and to the best of my knowledge, the officials have yet to break out the long sleeves in northern locales like Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. They're also still using those giant cooling fans on the sidelines up there, too.

Here's another reason why this crazy extended summer is playing tricks on us, at least locally: We're already past the halfway point of the high school football regular season, at least for those who kicked off on Zero Week. Other teams will be at the halfway point come Friday.

I say it all the time, the football season goes by even faster with each passing year. But when it still feels like "two-a-days" weather outside, this season has been flying by at ludicrous speed.

If this keeps up, could this year's "Battle of Rogers Avenue" in November be warmer than next year's Northside-Southside game, which may possibly take place in either late August or early September provided both teams are still set to go to different conferences.

Some high school basketball teams have already started up preseason practices and college basketball teams are about to do the same. Hope that the gyms have plenty of air conditioning.

And maybe we'll have some cabanas set up at basketball events like the Tournament of Champions, Coca-Cola Classic and the Sequoyah and LeFlore County tournaments. Public address announcers for those games may need to break out some Jimmy Buffett tunes.

Then in the college football world, you know we are having some strange weather when Hawaii, of all teams, can go to Nevada, play in snowy conditions, and come away with a narrow 54-3 win, which was the case last weekend.

Last Sunday, the final game at the Texas Rangers' stadium originally known as "The Ballpark In Arlington" was played with a game-time temperature of 91 degrees. Maybe we now know why they are in the process of building a park which will have a retractable roof.

With the baseball postseason now underway, we may have to search for the record for warmest temperatures played during the World Series. If Houston and Atlanta both make it, that might break the record, though the Astros will have their home games played under a retractable roof.

So yes, this crazy hot weather is making an impact on sports.

But around here anyway, there might be some relief from the heat on the horizon.

According to the Weather Channel app on my phone, the high in Fort Smith on Friday will be at 80, and the low for the Friday night football games will be 64. Then next week, the highs will be in the 70s.

That will be all well and good. Fall weather, at last.

However, I'll believe it when I see it. Or in this case, feel it. Not ready to break out the hoodies and the jackets just yet, if you ask me.

Until then, I'm going to look around town for anyone who still has water in their swimming pools.