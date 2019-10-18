Jack Clark may pull out a sweatshirt late tonight for the long drive back to Fort Smith.

It's not exactly mid-January, of course. But 55 degrees is a long way from 90, too.

Not that sweatshirts, a cold dip, or extreme football heat matter. Jack Clark is playing football again.

"I tore my ACL on May 9, had surgery June 4, and had my first fall practice on September 13," Clark said. "It was amazing.

"It was such a blessing to be back out there."

Football players are brothers. Some, like Jack Clark, are lifers.

"I played basketball and football when I was younger, but I've played football since kindergarten," Clark said. "I love seeing all the guys every day; they're like my brothers.

"We're there all the time; we make the best of it."

Clark bought into Southside's coaching family long before he played his last down at Chaffin. And once he was onboard, he felt an instant connection to coach Jeff Williams' staff.

"They always teach us life lessons," Clark said. "These bonds will last forever, and a lot of people take that to heart. They're more than just coaches; they're there for you too."

Clark's overall numbers are far from exceeding. He's carried the ball five times for 20 yards, and much of that came in a blowout win over Heritage.

But he's contributing in other ways.

"I've never seen a kid come back that fast and that quick," Williams said. "What people don't see is how much he works. He's back at full speed and taking a lot of reps.

"He's kind of a silent hero for us."

Most ACL injuries take six months, bare minimum, for players to recover from.

Almost as soon as his injury happened, Clark sought the advice of former Mavericks linebacker Darin Davenport.

"Darin tore both of his ACLs," Clark said. "The first person I went to was Darin. I used a lot of his advice. He told me how the surgery would go, when to expect start feeling better, and things like that. He told me you just have to go (practice) — you don't have time to think about it."

"Jack's been a good player for us; he's been loyal the whole time," Williams said. "It seems like every time he was starting to play he would have an injury. "I thought man, this kid has worked his tail off.

"To see him back, it's an amazing story."

Clark and the Mavericks hit the road today for Bryant.

Jack Clark will be there.

"It was amazing to come back," he said. "I really did think my season was over. Even if I don't get all the reps, I still get to play, which is a blessing."

Clark's injury was nearly as freakish as those he sustained his sophomore and junior seasons.

"We were doing running back drills, and coach wanted us to cut a certain way," Clark said. "I'm second in the line; I thought coach Williams was cutting a certain way, so I tried to turn my body weight. I tried to cut back real hard and it didn't go so well."

As a sophomore, Clark broke his ring finger. "I just jammed it on someone's helmet," he said. "It was real unlucky."

Clark had another mishap last August.

"It was the first day of fall camp and I jammed my thumb on someone's helmet," he said. "I thought it was going to be out awhile, but they were able to wrap it up for me.

Clark played defense his sophomore and junior seasons before switching over to running back, a position the Mavericks were a bit depleted in as they hit the field for spring practice.

"I played free safety my sophomore and junior year," he said. "I figured offense would be better for me. I feel like it's working out pretty well."

Southside's 1-5 start has been bittersweet. But Clark insists the team has not let up — not even in practice.

"We just keep coming," he said. "We have a hungry mentality every week. Everyone is giving 110 percent, and we'll continue to do that the rest of the season. We have to keep coming out with a hunger mentality."