ALMA — As the youngest of four Jensen brothers, Gabe suffered the usual treatment of being the baby of the family, but not all of it was from the siblings.

“Every single day, but mainly by my mother,” Gabe Jensen said. “Definitely, you had to earn your spot in the family for sure, and it wasn’t just by my brothers.”

Jensen certainly came by his tough mentality even past the point of being an outstanding linebacker.

“Kind of a fighter’s mentality,” Jensen said. “Not just linebacker specific, it’s led to being a person that is mentally tough for whatever’s thrown at you.”

Jensen was third on the team in tackles last year with 73. This year, he’s leading the team with 52, sometimes moving down to the end spot.

“He’s a typical little brother,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. ‘I got to coach the last two Jensens. It’s a great family.”

He almost gave up football, though, not playing as a sophomore.

“I did,” Jensen said. “It was a lot bigger at the time. I made it a lot worse. If I could go back, I would have decided to have stayed in football. That year off really made me miss it and coming back I appreciated it even more. There’s no other sport that I would rather play.”

He still trained and worked out, and he asked Loughridge if he could play.

“I train outside of school, and my trainer was a huge part of me coming back,” Jensen said. “I was being hardheaded and stubborn, and I know I can be because I am my mother’s son. He was a really big part of coming back to football because that’s really what my sport is. It taught me the best life lessons that no matter how many times you get knocked down you have to get back up. That’s what it taught me. That’s the value of it.”

Greg and Lisa Jensen raised Gunner, Gage, Garrison and Gabe in a loving, Christian home where sports takes a back seat to faith, family and academics.

“My mother being an educator, all AP classes,” Jensen said.

All four brothers grew up donning Alma uniforms of varying sports. Gunner was mostly football, Gage was probably the best baseball player, Garrison was an all-around athlete as is Gabe.

Gabe plans on going to Baylor University to study sports medicine, having already made a 27 on his ACT (American College Test).

“Football is just another brick in the wall for what he’s going to do,” Loughridge said. “Academically, he’s one of the best in the school, he’s one of the best in the community, he’s a leader in his church. He’s got a good grasp on life.”

Starting the season off 0-5 wasn’t, however the way Jensen had his senior season of football planned out.

“It’s very tough because I know the potential of this team and what we can do,” Jensen said. ‘Having those close games we ended up not winning was tough, but this group is good at turning the page and getting ready for the next week because I really think that’s what we’re really good at doing is being focused. Once we get focused and have our goal and follow the coach’s plans, there’s nothing that we can’t do.”

Last week, Alma beat Morrilton, 29-28, on a 38-yard field goal with 18 seconds left by Swedish foreign exchange student Olof Olsson just five plays after Jensen recovered an on-side kick that set up the game-winning drive.

“I saw it come down, bounce off him, and then I saw it on the ground,” Jensen said. “I jumped right on it. Then Olof, who barely knows anything about football, comes in. I don’t think he knows the depth of what just happened. I’m happy for him. He’ll carry that the rest of his life. That was really special.”

Alma limited Jacolby Criswell, the top quarterback in the state headed to play collegiately at North Carolina, to just 133 yards and one touchdown pass.

“We had a game plan that the coaches worked really hard on, and we were going to execute it to the best of our ability,” Jensen said.

Now, the Airedales go from the top passer in the state to facing the Single Wing run-oriented offense of Clarksville that sort of challenges a defensive player’s manhood.

“It does,” Jensen said. “You have somebody coming right down at you, and it’s who wants it more. That’s what we have to show Friday night. I love the challenge.”

Last week, Alma ran the ball 54 times for 296 yards and may have found their modus operandi. Clarksville has averaged 38 attempts, 268 yards and three touchdowns per game on the ground, including 52 rushes for 405 yards and six touchdowns in a season-opening win over Booneville.

“It may be the quickest game in Arkansas on Friday,” Loughridge said. “We’ve found out M.O. We’ve found what we can do.”

Alma’s Grayson Bailey returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a quick touchdown against Morrilton, and the defense responded with a three-and-out. The Airedales then went on a 19-play, 72-yard drive that took 11 minutes, 47 seconds off the clock that went into the second quarter.

“Just over and over and over, pretty much just running the same stuff,” Loughridge said. “We worked it all week. We broke the hurdle with 10 seconds left and snapped it with five.”

Alma used offensive linemen Sam Davila and Seth Cole at tackles, Mario Gonzalez and Josh Cater at guards, and center Nick Archer as well as Logan Ingram, Matt Hamblin, Nathan Whalen, Matt Cox and Karsten Beneux in their ‘heavy package’ as well as at tight end to create a road-grader rushing attack.

Greenwood at Russellville

Greenwood is striving to become more balanced and better at running the ball with both Aaron Ligon and Hunter Wilkinson both having a solid game last week against Siloam Springs.

“We’re about 50/50 as far as what we call,” Greenwood head coach Rick Jones said. “When you have one back and you snap it 80 times, you’ve got to have somebody to spread it out to. It’s good to have those two guys that can go in there. Having some versatility is always an advantage.”

Russellville, on the other hand, has no plans to run the ball under Greenwood native Jeff Weaver.

“He’s very proactive in his approach,” Jones said. “They can cause you a lot of trouble, and their defense, too, because they’re going to blitz from everywhere and they’re going to on-side kick. They’re going to do things to try to create possessions for themselves and be very aggressive. If you’re not prepared, they’re going to make it a long night for you.”

Russellville is still looking for its first win.

“When you look at the scores in the conference, I think anybody can beat anybody,” Jones said. “The teams at the bottom of the conference, traditionally, are beating the ones at the top.”

Van Buren at Rogers Heritage

The playoffs sort of begin for the Pointers with their mid-October trip to Benton County to play winless Heritage.

“I think it a must-win game for us,” Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. “We’re looking to get into the playoffs and see what that seed is going to be and what that matchup is going to go. It’s an important game for us in the conference. I’m sure it is for them as well. It’s important for us to go up there Friday and play a good game.”

Heritage, like Van Buren, is under a new head coach this year, but still looking for that first win.

“I would say if we’re coming in over-confident about somebody after last week, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Tuck said. “Hopefully, we’re working with the attitude of how we can get better and correct some of the mistakes we made on Friday.”

The War Eagles have run the ball for 574 yards in the three conference games with Jaheim Webb accounting for 333 of it.

“He has the ability to make some big plays and can be an explosive player,” Tucker said. “Stopping that side of their game is going to be very important for us.”

A Van Buren win would put the Pointers in position for a playoff berth with a win over Rogers already.

“No one’s out of the playoffs yet,” Tuck said. “They’re looking at this one like they need it to stay alive.