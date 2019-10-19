OZARK — The Ozark Hillbillies may not have a true running back. Not a healthy one, anyway.

But they do have Harper Faulkenberry.

That's not a bad option, either.

Faulkenberry scored on two first half runs and the Hillbillies grinded out a 35-14 victory over the Pottsville Apaches at Hillbilly Stadium.

Faulkenberry finished with 176 yards and four touchdowns.

Faulkenberry was only half the story. The Hillbillies completely stuffed the Apaches in the final half of play, limiting the visitors to just 32 yards of offense.

"Our defense is amazing," Faulkenberry said. "There have been a lot of games this year where we've had a shutout until we let our second string guys in. Coach Mac (Cliff McAnally), our defensive coordinator, he does an amazing job. Our defense is pretty stout."

Pottsville compiled 106 yards of offense in the first half, of which 75 came from burly fullback Drew Rust.

But Rust managed just 21 yards on seven carries in the final half.

"We made a few adjustments and we put a couple of bigger kids in there, too," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "He (McAnally) had some things he was working on this week. I thought that helped us to stop them right there, and the offense had some long drives that took up a lot of clock."

Leading 28-14, Ozark drove 98 yards for a clinching touchdown. Faulkenberry, who had scored from 11 yards out earlier in the third quarter, bulled his way in from the 4 with 3½ minutes left to play.

"We have a great O-line; they opened up a lot of holes for us," Faulkenberry said. "We were able to run anything that we wanted to run. It's pretty easy when you're behind those guys."

"When we needed him to run the ball, he did a great job, and those guys (linemen) did a great job of blocking," Burns said. "He had some big runs, and so did (Ethan) Foster and Duke Walker."

Ozark took the opening kickoff and marched 58 yards in 10 plays for their first score of the night, a nine-yard burst by Faulkenberry.

The Hillbillies' Ty Williams intercepted Konner Carpenter's first pass attempt of the night to set up Ozark from its 47.

But Dardanelle's Emiliano Torres corralled a loose ball at the Ozark 41, side-stepped a pair of defenders, and raced in for a tying touchdown.

Ozark, however, responded on its next series, driving 62 yards for its second score.

After moving to the Apaches' 33, Foster took an end around to the house without so much as being touched. Will Timmerman's PAT gave the Hillbillies a 14-7 lead.