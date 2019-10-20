CEDARVILLE — Brayden Russell strode into Cedarville's tight coaching quarters last week with the swagger of a football player who is about to celebrate another victory.

Russell's thick, long locks hang over shoulder. He's all business while plopping down on an old couch in coach in coach Max Washausen's assistant's coaches office.

Now in his fourth season as the Pirates' head football coach, Washausen is unwrapping a McDonald's cheeseburger, hurriedly trying to finish his dinner on the run before boarding a yellow dog for a junior high football game in Charleston. The assistant coaches' quarters aren't exactly the stuff of legend; no soft-leather coaches to found here.

This is Cedarville, Ark.

Russell breaks the ice.

"Hey, I'm Brayden!"

It's not the hair; a look that would have fit a late 1970s players that grabs your attention, though.

It's not the firm handshake he delivers, either.

Russell's right arm is noticeably covered by a long black sleeve. There is a back-story, and a purpose, and Brayden Russell's willing to share it all.

He locks eyes with Washausen.

"In late July, he had second degree burns to the point where we didn't think he was going to get to play at all," Washausen said. "He had a skin graft, and he wears a sleeve, and he's just plugged along."

One Friday night in late July, the humidity still firmly gripped on the rolling hills in western Crawford County, Renee Smith's kitchen is engulfed with the smell of fried fish.

Then, there's a fire. Russell rushes in.

"My sister (Melanie Smith) was frying fish," Russell said. "She forgot about it, and it (stove) caught on fire, so when I jerked the pan back, grease got on my arm."

The kitchen survived. Eventually, Russell did as well.

"Man, that hurt," he said.

Washhausen flinches.

"The day after it happened, his mom (Renee) called and said, 'He is going to play.' We knew he would be back, I just didn't know it would be so fast," Washuasen said. "When it happened, we thought, maybe he won't get to play this year."

Russell's injuries forced him to miss just one game, the team's 50-14 drubbing of Johnson County Westside.

"That night it happened, I was just focused on seeing how long I would be out," Russell said. "I didn't get to play in the first game, but I was lucky to play in the second game."

Washausen was overwhelmed to have No. 53 back on the field.

"He knows our system; he's been playing that position (offensive guard) for three years now," Washausen said. "He's plays defense, also. He's plays on the line and linebacker, too.

Long road

The hair grows. And with it, so does the Pirates' program.

"I had the Justin Bieber (hair) style in middle school, but I just hated it being in my face all the time, so I flipped it in the back and just kept it like that," Russell said. "I like this better now, and it's been growing ever since."

The same is true of the team's won-loss record.

After combining for seven wins in 2017-18 the Prates' small senior class is now 13-14.

But the history? There isn't much.

Beginning with Waldo Fisher's 1981 squad, which finished 0-6, the Pirates have had 13 different head coaches, mostly without success. Not even the great Jeep Sadler could win here.

His 1988 squad finished 0-8. Curt Ledbetter's 1999 team won nine games, a feat that would be matched a decade later when Mike Guthrie's 2008 squad.

Guthrie's 2008 squad matched Ledbetter's '99 team with nine victories. That team also reached the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.

To date, David Edington is the only Cedarville coach who left with a winning record — 11-9 mark from 1984-85

Fisher, Edington, Ledbetter, Guthrie, and now Washausen are the only coaches in the program's 39-year history with winning seasons.

With three games left against Greenland, Mansfield and Booneville, finishing with seven or eight regular season wins isn't out of reach — with or without tradition.

"It feels great," Russell said.

The new kid

Three summers ago, before the fish incident, and before Brayden Russell ever dreamed of helping lead the school to football's promised land, he was all about the great state of Oklahoma.

His family lived in Midwest City; Russell was excited about playing for Carl Albert High School.

But things happen.

"My mom didn't like the city life, and she's got friends here that she's real close with." Russell said. "Midwest City was a lot bigger, so there's a lot more attention to detail compared to here."

One morning, Brayden Russell woke up in Cedarville.

"I wasn't real happy when I first moved down here, but it grew on me," he said. "I was a little bummed out, because you never want to move."

Russell and Washausen lock eyes.

"I was there (Midwest City) three years in a row," Russell said. "I was like, 'What's going on?'

"It was coach's (Washuasen) second year when I moved here."

"I felt like he just fit right in," Washausen said. "We have a lot different characters on our team. We like to say we're family; we get along really well."

And win.

Slow burn

Three years ago, following a 2-9 season that somehow included a playoff game, the Bucs were their usual downtrodden selves.

Between 2010-16, Cedarville was every other team's favorite game. The team managed 11 victories in six years — with five of those wins coming in 2012.

Then a kid with long hair showed up. Soon, Brayden Russell hooked up with Alex Ascencio, another recent Cedarville addition, and a bond was formed.

"That (2017) team had 20 players," Washausen said. "Alex was on that team. This year, our quarterback (Calloway Henslee) came back after sitting out last year. Last year, lineman Kevan Jones moved in.

"There's only a few seniors who've played three years; he (Russell) was here when we had 20 players and now he's here with 35."

"My sophomore year was basically a year to recover mentally," Russell said. "We had some mental issues. We would get our heads down if someone scored against us. It's better to be mentally right."

A new beginning

With a plethora of stud running backs, an experienced offensive line, and a commitment to the running game, the Pirates are not the same team they were two years ago.

Friday, juniors Kelin Mitchell and Darryl Kattich added to their monster seasons with nearly 400 yards rushing in the Pirates' 35-14 win over Cedarville.

Through seven games, Mitchell and Kattich have combined for 2,178 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Pirates have arrived.

"It's definitely something we've been working on for awhile," Russell said. "Me and Alex, we've been through thick and thin. It feels good to get some wins now."

The Pirates started to feel good about themselves at the end of 2018, when they won three of their last five games.

"We were just waiting," Russell said. "We were waiting to awaken the beast."