Lexie Castillow

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

Sophomore Lexie Castillow had a good week for the surging Ouachita Baptist Tigers.

The former Greenwood star, who led her 2017 high school squad to a state title, had 23 digs in the team's 3-0 sweep of East Central. Saturday, Castillow added nine digs in the team's 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 15-4 win over ECU.

Castillow leads OBU with 374 digs (4.79 per set). She transferred to Ouachita Baptist from UAFS.

OBU is now 6-3 in the Great American Conference. They swing through Oklahoma this week, with a Thursday match at Southeastern Oklahoma State, and a road match Saturday at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Ty Storey

Sport: Football

High School: Charleston

College: Western Kentucky

Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers rolled to a 30-14 win over Charlotte on Saturday in Conference USA play.

WKU (5-2) has won all four games since Storey took over as the starting quarterback.

Saturday, the former Charleston standout threw for a season-high 283 yards and completed 21-of-30 passes in the process.

For the season, Storey has completed 70 percent of his passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. Storey passed for 11 touchdowns in spotty playing time at Arkansas last season before transferring to WKU last spring.

The Hilltoppers travel to Marshall this week.

Carrie Ciesla

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: JBU

The Eagles were 0-for-Texas last week. But a new week kicks off Saturday when John Brown University welcomes Wayland Baptist to Bill George Arena on Friday for a Sooner Athletic Conference match.

JBU is 10-4 in league play.

Saturday, the Lady Eagles dropped a 24-26, 25-21 25-17, 26-24 decision to Southwestern A.G. in Waxahachie, Texas. Carrie Ciesla of Greenwood led JB with 15 assists.

The former Lady Bulldog star is four assists shy of reaching 500 for the season. She's also fourth (155) in digs.

Ciesla had 357 assists in a freshman.

Grant Ennis

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: Harding

Boom! Former Greenwood place kicker Grant Ennis kicked a career-long 42-yard field goal in Harding's 45-14 rout of Southwestern Oklahoma.

He also converted all six of his PAT attempts for the Bison. Ennis has made his last four FG attempts (23, 28, 40 and 42). He's 4-of-5 overall.

Ennis is 27-of-28 in PAT attempts.

Harding (6-1) travels to Alva, Oklahoma, on Saturday to play 2-5 Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Greer Rogers

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Greer Rogers passed a milestone this week at Arkansas Tech. But the Golden Suns dropped a pair of Great American Conference games to fall to 6-3 on the season.

Needing three blocks to reach 300 for her career, Rogers had three blocks in the team's 3-0 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma last week.

Rogers added five more blocks and had a season-high 13 kills in a tough 25-18, 10-25, 27-25, 17-25, 15-11 loss to Northeastern Oklahoma.

The Golden Suns (13-8) host Drury on Tuesday and return to GAC play this weekend.

Kaitlyn Gilkey

Sport: Soccer

High School: Northside

College: Hendrix

Former Northside soccer standout Kaillyn Gilkey scored her fourth career goal in Tuesday's win over Ecclesia.

The Hendrix freshman helped the Warriors to a 6-0 victory, the team's sixth win overall. Gilkey assisted leading scorer Hagan Griffith with her fourth assist of the fall.

Griffth leads the Warriors (6-6-5) with 22 goals. Gilkey has started four of the team's 17 matches.

Hendrix (1-3-1) in Southern Athletic Association Conference play, hosts Oglethorpe this week before traveling to Memphis to play Rhodes in the regular season finale.

Third And Long ...

Taye Gatewood (Southside) threw for 77 yards in East Central's 48-17 loss to Henderson State on Saturday. The Tigers have dropped four straight. Gatewood also rushed for eight yards. ... Sydney Staton (Southside) and the ATU women's golf team return to the links today at the ATU Invitational at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville. ... Chloe Gilmore (Alma) and Annika Duncan (Alma) placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in Henderson State's ninth place finish at the Little Rock Invitational on Saturday. Gilmore had a time of 24:05.7 and Duncan came in at 24:40.9. ... Noah Reyes (Booneville) had two tackles in Arkansas Tech's 21-14 win Saturday over Northwestern Oklahoma State at Thone Stadium in Russellville — the Wonder Boys' first victory of the season. ... Darin Davenport (Southside) had four tackles, including a sack, in UCA's 31-30 win over Northwestern State. ... Cole Eddins (Northside) is the starting safety for Division III Maine Maritime Academy. He had 10 tackles along with a pass break-up in a game Oct. 12 against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Eddins has played in all six games and averages 5.8 tackles per game.