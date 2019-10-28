SALLISAW — There's a revitalization going on at one of the more tradition-rich high school football programs in Oklahoma.

And two men who were part of that tradition are witnesses front and center to the program's resurgence and chronicling those exploits not only in their hometown but also coast to coast.

Former Sallisaw Black Diamond standout players Matt Merrill and Chris Sharp are still involved with the program. Now instead of putting on helmets, they're putting on headsets.

Merrill and Sharp are the broadcast team for Sallisaw football games on the city's local cable TV channel, Mix TV Channel 19. They are now in their third season of calling the Black Diamonds over the air, which also includes being on Facebook Live, allowing family members or former Sallisaw residents living elsewhere to see the games.

"I'll always see people commenting from Colorado or California, everywhere around, they would grow up in Sallisaw or have family members there. ... So being hometown guys, being in the community and playing there, we get the freedom to do about whatever we want and that's been a huge benefit for us, too," Merrill said.

Merrill, a 2005 Sallisaw High graduate and a former Black Diamond receiver, does the play-by-play, while Sharp, a 2001 Sallisaw graduate and a former quarterback, is the color analyst.

"I enjoy it; I came into this from doing radio, and to do this and be at every Black Diamond game is big for me," Merrill said.

While the two are pulling for Sallisaw, they also are determined to bring an honest, professional approach to their broadcasts so that it doesn't have a entirely "homer" feel.

"Even though it's small-town Sallisaw, and it's Mix TV, we try as best as we can to make it as professional as we can possibly do it," Sharp said.

Merrill used to be the public address announcer for Sallisaw's games. Then he transitioned to radio, doing games on Mix TV's sister station, KXMX Mix 105.1 FM.

But he was not calling many Sallisaw games; rather, Merrill was doing a "Game of the Week" format, in which he went to do a big game involving each of the teams in Sequoyah County.

When Mix TV was established several years ago, the original broadcast team for Sallisaw games was Justin Pettit on play-by-play and David Martin as the analyst, while Merrill still did radio. But Pettit shifted to radio to do the Sequoyah County "Game of the Week" and Darren Girdner, the station's owner, decided to bring Merrill over to the TV side.

"My kids are at Sallisaw schools, they go to Sallisaw games, I know everybody there. ... It was getting to that point where I was missing Sallisaw games, and as soon as Darren asked, I didn't hesitate to move over and do the TV," Merrill said.

"I love doing it, it's such a thrill and we're so glad and thankful that they asked us to do it and they continue to ask us every year, so it's been really fun and really enjoyable for me, and I think doing the play-by-play fits my personality more."

Once Merrill moved over to TV, there was another issue. Martin decided to step away from broadcasting, leaving Girdner with a decision to fill for the role of Merrill's sidekick.

After throwing out several names, there was another name both bandied about, which they eventually agreed on, that of Sharp.

"The second his name was brought up, we knew it would be a perfect match," Merrill said. "We already had a relationship and a friendship before that, but putting it together on TV I think meshes really well with how our personalities work, so that was just an instant yes."

Sharp didn't have any prior broadcast experience. But he knew Sallisaw, and he knew the Black Diamonds.

That was good enough for both Girdner and Merrill.

"He (Girdner) wanted to have two guys that had a vested interest in Sallisaw Black Diamond football," Sharp said. "But also both of our wives teach in the school system, so we're vested.

"Our kids go to Sallisaw, our kids are going to be Sallisaw Black Diamonds, and so we're vested in the success of the program and how that develops, and so I think that comes out when we do the games on Friday nights. We're excited to see where it goes and how it develops because our kids are going to be a part of it. ... So when Darren approached me about it, I didn't hesitate either."

Both Merrill and Sharp readily admitted that they didn't immediately click. It took them a while to really grow more comfortable in their roles and be able to let their personalities shine more.

Now, both say they are more relaxed and are able to even have a little fun while also giving the viewers what they want.

"I think that's what came out in our very first production meeting with Darren and the crew," Sharp said. "Three years ago, that was kind of what their vision for it was, as professional as it can be and being as honest as we can be on the air, and that was kind of made as an expectation from day one three years ago, and I think we've done a pretty good job of maintaining that and keeping that going.

"Over the course of three years, I think I've gotten better at trying to predict kind of what's going to happen. I think that's one of the biggest jobs as a color analyst is trying to kind of predict what's about to happen."

The two receive plenty of assistance by a talented crew behind the scenes, including the ones who set up the equipment and run the cameras to ensure that viewers and listeners are able to follow the action.

"I want to go ahead and credit the Mix team and staff and production, the camera guys," Merrill said. "Here's what me and Chris do; we go find the press box, we walk up there, put our headsets on and test the mikes, then we walk on the field and talk to the coaches (before returning to the press box to conduct the broadcast)."

It's also helping both Merrill and Sharp that their alma mater is enjoying a breakthrough season.

Two years ago, the first season for the Merrill-Sharp pairing, Sallisaw won just one game. A season ago, the Diamonds won three.

But this season, after starting out 1-3, the Black Diamonds are currently riding a four-game winning streak and are a game back of first-place Poteau. Sallisaw is also in great shape to make the playoffs, and both Merrill and Sharp are each ecstatic over the chance to finally call a postseason game in November.

"This team has turned a corner; the coaching staff has done an excellent job, the players have come through and the defense with (defensive coordinator and ex-Sallisaw player) Matt Hawkins, a hometown boy, and with (head coach and former Sallisaw quarterback) Randon Lowe, a hometown boy," Merrill said.

The announcers also know what it's like to be part of that tradition. Sharp was the quarterback for the 2000 Black Diamond team that played for the 4A state championship, and Merrill was on the 2003 team which made the state semifinals.

"That makes our job so much more enjoyable because we get to be a part of that team's biggest game, and I think that's what makes it so fun now," Sharp said. "Yeah, they're winning and they're on an upward track where they should be, but it's fun to watch them because they know how important these games coming up are and it kind of brings that excitement and that electricity back to it a little bit."

Both are also very active with full-time jobs and families.

After previously having worked in the banking industry, Merrill is the owner of 2M Investments, a real estate investing company based in Fort Smith, and is also involved in a roofing and construction company. Sharp is a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company, serving the River Valley and northwest Arkansas.

The two even live in the same neighborhood in Sallisaw, so not only are they friends, but they're neighbors.

Merrill and his wife Chelsea, who teaches first grade in Sallisaw, have two sons and two daughters. Sharp and his wife Whitney, who teaches English at Sallisaw High School, have a son and a daughter, and their children are also friends with Merrill's children.

Regardless of how the Sallisaw Black Diamonds fare the remainder of the season, especially come playoff time, Merrill and Sharp both plan to keep doing what they're doing in the broadcast booth. And more importantly, make sure they do it right.

"We both take pride in doing the best job we can because we know how important it is to somebody out there that we don't even know who's out there watching. ... One of the biggest things is to make sure we get the names and numbers right," Sharp said.

"We try so hard to do that because that's somebody's nephew or grandson and we want to make sure that we give them what they deserve and that's the recognition that they're out there getting."