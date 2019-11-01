GREENWOOD — Greenwood will close the regular season with the two most run-oriented and physical teams in the conference in successive weeks.

Jayden Martin and Eli Martin will be ready.

“They can play physical with them,” said Greenwood head coach Rick Jones, who had to chuckle a little when asked if the two Martins were capable of being physical.

Their play will be a big part of Greenwood defending Sheridan this week and Lake Hamilton in the regular season finale.

“They’re big,” Jones said. “They’re sort of what the baseball people call the middle of the lineup. They’re the middle guys. They take care of it from sideline to sideline.”

Last week, Lake Hamilton beat Sheridan, 17-10. Lake Hamilton didn’t attempt a pass while Sheridan only attempted six passes.

“It’s going to be really important,” Jones said. “We sure can’t go backwards very much because they want to play a physical game. The Martin brothers will have big jobs.”

Eli Martin has been Mr. Versatility for the Bulldogs.

“Eli allows us to do a lot of different stuff,” Greenwood defensive coordinator Jason Gill said. “We can move him around. He makes plays for us on Friday. He’s blitzing off the edge sometimes, he’s making plays in the secondary, covering wheel routes out of the backfield. He’s a special type player. He can run. He’s big and strong. He can play linebacker, he can play secondary, he can play down on the line. He’s been awesome for us.”

He started every game last year on defense but moved to the line from linebacker as the season wound down.

“It was just part of the game plan,” Eli Martin said. “I was glad to do it. Then we stuck with it because it was working out well for us.”

This year, though, he’s moved to strong safety, another physical position on the defense.

“I’ve moved around a lot,” Eli Martin said. “They’ve put me all the way back to strong safety. I don’t have a preference, just put me out there on the defense. I like defense.”

He’s certainly made the most of it. He’s second on the team in tackles with 72 and has 2½ sacks.

“I like it a lot more than I thought I would,” Eli Martin said. “There’s lot of coverage, but I’m getting used to it. It’s a lot of fun once you’re at the position for a while.”

Jayden Martin has turned in probably the play of the year for the Bulldogs thus far against El Dorado three weeks ago.

With Greenwood leading, 31-24, in the third quarter, El Dorado took over after forcing a punt and used up the final 4:38 of the third quarter with 15 plays to Greenwood’s 29.

On fourth down, Jayden Martin was untouched on the way to the quarterback, sacked him for a loss of 13 yards, forced a fumble and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“That was an outside blitz for me,” Jayden Martin said. “I kind of delayed it. When I went to hit the quarterback, I hit the ball out of his hand. He dropped it, and I scooped and scored.”

Jayden Martin had an unimpeded lane to the quarterback.

“I wasn’t touched at all,” Jayden Martin said. “I was playing outside a little bit where I could get a good angle at it. I knew the play was going to come my way and I was lined up outside.”

The fact that he was able to cleanly field the one-hop fumble was a little bit of a surprise to him, though.

“I was excited about it,” Jayden Martin said. “I was excited I picked up the ball because in practice I can’t pick up anything to save my life. I’m glad it happened. It was a big play that changed the game.”

The loose ball took a perfect bounce to him in stride.

“It was a really good bounce,” Jayden Martin said. “I looked back and saw nobody was going to catch me.”

Jayden Martin is third on the team in tackles with 64 with six for losses. He also plays on special teams.

“Jayden just has a knack for the ball,” Gill said. “He’s always around the ball whether it’s defense or special teams. He can find it. He sets out line, and moves us to where we’re supposed to go. He’s an all-around good football player.”

BENTONVILLE WEST AT VAN BUREN

The Pointers are coming off a stellar performance albeit a loss to Springdale Har-Ber. Head coach Crosby Tuck wants to build on the good from the 34-31 setback and not take a step back on Friday night against Bentonville West.

“Not at all,” Tuck said. “It’s being able to continue to have the same week of practice we had last week and to come out and be willing to play four quarters with that same effort, and be willing to do that even though we did end up losing last week.”

West is leading the 7A-West along with Bentonville at 5-0. West with wins over Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers Heritage by a combined 212-85 margin.

Van Buren is the most balanced team in the conference, passing for 52% of its yards and running for 48%. West is second in balance, passing for 53% and running for 47%.

“They can definitely do both,” Tuck said. “Their running game has definitely been good, though. Their one-back running game is really good. They’ve got a good offensive line. They get those guys pulling a lot. They pull a bunch for a team that’s predominantly one-back run. They’ve got good linemen, and they do an excellent job. We’ve got our work cut out for us there.”

Van Buren’s front three of ends Miles Kuykendall and R.J. Riley and noseman Cha’Raun Page have been up to the challenges of the 7A-West offensive linemen this season. Linebackers Devin Swearingen, T.J. Dyer and Drew King have also been solid.

Van Buren will honor its seniors on Friday night.

“I’m very proud of these guys and what they’ve done, sticking it out through the many transitions they’ve had basically every year,” Tuck said. “You’ve got to be proud of them. Hopefully, we can do something here at the end to make this the best season these guys have gotten to be a part of.”

West needs the win to set up a season finale winner-take-all match-up against Bentonville.

Van Buren has wins over Rogers and Rogers Heritage, but is still not locked up a berth in the Class 7A playoffs and finishes the season at Springdale, which is also still not out of the post-season hunt.

“If we can keep some energy from last week and have another game like last week that would huge,” Tuck said. “Certainly, week 10 will be important for us. We’ve known all year that it would be an important one.”