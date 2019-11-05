FAYETTEVILLE — He’s coached two Arkansas winning exhibition games, one historic with the Walton Arena unveiling of Nolan Richardson Court honoring the Razorbacks lone basketball coach piloting Arkansas to the national championship, but officially the Eric Musselman era tips off tonight.

Tonight former NBA head coach at Golden State and Sacramento and 54-18 the last four years coaching the University of Nevada, new Arkansas coach Musselman and his Razorbacks officially open against the Rice Owls.

Tip-off is 7 p.m. at Walton Arena on the Razorbacks Radio Network and Internet video available on SEC+.

Musselman was asked how he would feel as his first official Arkansas tip-off approaches.

“Doesn’t really matter how I feel,” Musselman said, laughing. “It’s how the guys in uniform … Just like every opener I’ll be excited. Obviously when you’re coaching in front of our fans it will be a new experience for me. But I’ve coached enough games where you walk in and you’ve got to just focus on what happens between the lines.”

Does he think his new team is ready to open?

“Great question!” Musselman replied when meeting with media last week. “Can I tell you about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday?”

Then he did expound.

“You know I think as coaches all of us would like a little more prep time, especially if you are new trying to get your team ready,” Musselman said. “But I do think our players are ready to play a game. I think we are ready as we could be trying to implement a new system and stuff. I think they’re tired hearing me and so we need to start playing games for sure.”

Musselman blends seven scholarship returnees and two walk-ons from preceding coach Mike Anderson’s regime and for 2019-2020 actively adds graduate transfers Jimmy Whitt, a point guard Arkansas freshman under Anderson before transferring to SMU, and forward Jeantal Cylla via North Carolina-Wilmington.

Connor Vanover, a 7-3 sophomore center and Little Rock native transferring from the University of California, awaits a NCAA appeal whether he must redshirt as an undergraduate transfer or be granted an immediate eligibility waiver both to be closer to his ailing grandmother in Little Rock and because the head coach recruiting him to California was fired.

Musselman has praised both Whitt and Cylla and from last spring’s individual workouts on has especially praised returning sophomore guards Isaiah Joe, the Fort Smith Northside alum, and Desi Sills of Jonesboro.

Returning junior guard Mason Jones after a poor exhibition opener has been praised for practices both before and since scoring a game leading 22 points in the 78-51 exhibition victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Three-year letterman forward Adrio Bailey, the team’s lone returning senior, has hit 9 for 9 shooting inside and putting in teammates’ misses.

“He should be a great loose ball getter, he should be a very good offensive rebounder, he should give us an identity with how hard he plays and not take ill-advised shots,” Musselman said. “So far, I think he’s bought in. He’s got great athleticism and a great attitude and fits what we want to do.”

Rice, an old Arkansas rival from both schools’ bygone Southwest Conference days, is rebuilding from last season’s 7-24 record under coach Scott Pera. Representing Conference USA, the Owls have two at 6-10 and 6-9, taller and three others at 6-8 as tall any Razorback.

Guards Chris Mullins, 12.0 points, and senior Ako Adams, 11.3, led Rice’s starters last season while last 6-6 Robert Martin, last season’s sixth man, finished what others started averaging a team-leading 12.3 points.

“Adams is really good at the point guard position,” Musselman said. “He’s a lefty, crafty can make a 3-ball. Martin could play the 4 or 3 … if they wanted to play really small he could probably play the 5. Chris Mullins at the off guard spot, another good player. We’re going to have to defend pick and rolls really well.”

Musselman has not disclosed his starting lineup which he predicts this season will change often according to matchups.

Against Southwestern Oklahoma State, he started four guards, Whitt, Joe, Sills and Bailey, and forward Bailey the tallest at 6-6.

In their 89-83 exhibition loss to St. Edwards, the Owls started Adams and Martin, guard Josh Parrish and 6-8 forwards Trey Murphy and Drew Peterson and played Mullins off the bench.

Murphy and Martin tallied 21 and 20 points against St. Edwards.

ARKANSAS (0-0)

F-Adrio Bailey 6-6 Sr.

G-Jimmy Whitt 6-3 Sr.

G-Desi Sills 6-1 So.

G-Isaiah Joe 6-5 So.

G-Mason Jones 6-5 Jr.

RICE (0-0)

F-Robert Martin 6-6 Sr.

F-Trey Murphy 6-8 So.

F-Drew Peterson 6-8 So.

G-Ako Adams 6-3 Sr.

G-Josh Parrish 6-4 Jr.