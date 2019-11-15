The Van Buren Pointers have gone from zero to winning in three years.

A total of 36 sophomores watched mostly from the sidelines as Van Buren suffered through an 0-10 season in 2017.

Friday night, 30 seniors that persevered through thick and thin walked off the field at Springdale victorious after a 31-12 win assured them of a winning season in head coach Crosby Tuck’s first season as head coach.

“We’ve always had something to prove since ninth grade,” senior defensive end Miles Kuykendall said. “We had a different head coach every year. It’s kind of like they’ve given up on us. Coach Tuck, he stayed so we want to play hard for him for staying with us.”

Tuck was named the head coach moments after Casey Dick bolted for Fayetteville in April after one season. Dick took over for Greg Werner.

Friday night, Van Buren travels to Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium to play Little Rock Catholic in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Senior David Evans starts at safety for Van Buren and is one of those 30 seniors who enjoyed an upset 35-30 win over Bentonville West on Senior Night and then Friday’s win.

“It was good, knowing it was the last regular season game as a senior and all the different coaching changes and being able to do it with the senior group,” Evans said. “It was definitely different, the energy and actually winning some games.”

Senior R.J. Riley has been a big part of Van Buren’s success this year, especially on defense at end but also in Van Buren’s heavy package on offense.

“It’s been rewarding,” Riley said. “Our seniors went through three head coaches in three years. Just our team staying together and playing together, going through adversity and knowing that we could do it.”

Van Buren’s defense allowed 272 points during the regular season, marking the fewest the Pointers have given up since 2004.

“The D-line works hard together,” Riley said. “We push each other. All summer, we really pushed ourselves to get better, knowing it’s our last season and our last 10 games possibly more. We’re working hard to get that playoff win.”

Moe Henry took over as defensive coordinator during the summer for the Pointers, and Riley credits Henry with the turnaround.

“We were kind of down when our last coaches left,” Riley said. “He picked us up and took off running. He didn’t come in wanting to go slow. He wanted to get rolling and get the ball moving. I think that’s been a key to our defense. He wanted to see us flying around and playing hard and playing fast. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

The defense, like Kuykendall at end, plays with a little streak of meanness, too, harking to some of the old days of Van Buren defenses.

“Football has always been kind of a let-loose therapy to me to get things off my chest,” Kuykendall said. “It’s always been that way.”

Now, the task for the Pointers is winning a playoff game.

“That’s where we’ve talked a lot about the things we’re wanting to change program-wide,” Tuck said. “The different corners that we want to turn, that we need to turn. This is the next step. We have the opportunity to work through another one right now, and that’s not only being excited about making the playoffs but expecting to have a week of practice where we’re really trying to win a football game, not just we did it and got in. That’s what I’m interested in seeing, are we preparing to win a football game and practicing that way, are we attentive in meetings, do we have that focus necessary to go win a playoff game. Or are we satisfied with making the playoffs.”

Van Buren almost plays a mirror of itself on Friday night. Van Buren finished 4-3 in the 7A-West. Catholic was 4-3 in the 7A-Central. Van Buren knocked off the No. 2 seed from the West when it beat Bentonville West. Catholic beat the No. 2 seed in the Central with its win over North Little Rock. Van Buren was picked seventh in the preseason by the conference coaches. Catholic was picked eighth.

“I’d compare them to us,” Tuck said. “They’re a 10-personnel spread team, we’re predominately that. We’re both 6-4, 4-3 in conference. Both of us were picked not to make the playoffs by the coaches in our conference. We’ve had very similar seasons. We both have a dual-threat quarterback, whose one of our better players. We’ve both beaten the No. 2 seed in our conference, so we’ve had upsets there. If you compare scores, there are some confusing scores, some that make you scratch your head. I think it makes it a very interesting matchup.”