LAVACA — Junior Rheagan Sanford helped rally Waldron in the second quarter of Tuesday's game with Lavaca.

And just when it appeared the Golden Arrows were about to regroup, senior Chelsea Stidman came to the rescue.

Stidman scored 14 of her 18 points in the final half to give Waldron a 46-34 victory over the Golden Arrows.

"Chelsea did a good job for us," Waldron coach Josh Atchley said. "She's one of two that played for us last year. I gave her a hard time for not making free throws in the fourth quarter, but she scored when she had to. She really stepped up for us in the second half."

Waldron (2-3) rallied to tie Lavaca (2-6) at eight apiece after one quarter, and then erased a five-point (14-9) second quarter deficit by outscoring the Golden Arrows, 11-3, over the final 4:09.

The Lady Bulldogs, in fact, went 6:13 without scoring before Kandace Espinoza hit a free throw. Sanford then went to work.

The point guard started the comeback with a 3-pointer from the top of the circle. Her floater with 2:52 left tied it, and Sanford's layup with 43.9 left gave the visitors their first lead of the night (18-17).

"She (Sanford) didn't play for us last year; she's come back this year and is really committed to our basketball team," Athley said. "She's a good volleyball player and a good softball player, and we're glad to have her with us. She carried us early, and then Chelsea Stidham carried us late. You're only as good as your guards."

Irelynn Carpenter's bucket with 6:59 left in the third quarter put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 22-17.

But the Golden Arrows' Sierra Lamb and Amaya Mendez helped rally the troops to a 31-30 lead with 1:29 left on the second of Mendez' two 3-pointers.

But Stidman scored twice in the final 1:08 of the third quarter, and Molly Richmond's bucket and two foul shots by Stidman's younger sister, Hailey, put the Bulldogs ahead 39-31 with 7:09 left to play.

"Obviously their (Waldron) gave us some problems with their size," Lavaca coach Justin Wyles said. "We tried zoning them a little bit. With a short bench, we kind of ran out of gas a little bit."

Lamb led the Lady Arrows with 16 points. Mendez finished with 10. The team played without Shailey Rudd who rolled her ankle during a win over Dover.