OZARK — The clock is ticking — the 40-second play clock and the one inside Will Timmerman's brain.

The rifle's been fired, jubilant football players are chest-bumping, smoke is billowing in the air at the east end of the end zone at Hillbilly Stadium.

"Touchdown Hillbillies!"

Then, in one fluid motion, as Ozark players line up for one of the most common plays in football, the point after kick, Will Timmerman is busy exchanging shoes.

It's a lost art form that the Ozark senior manages to do in less than half a minute.

"I've gotten to where I can get the full shoe on and off, and the strap on, in about 25 seconds," he said.

The old-fashioned, straight-on kicker isn't the second coming Tom Dempsey, the former New Orleans kicker who once booted a 63-yard field goal on the final play of a Nov. 8, 1970 game against the Detroit Lions.

Born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand, Dempsey kicked with a specialized boot — much like the one Timmerman scurries to change into following Hillbilly touchdowns.

The team's starting center, Timmerman has been kicking for as long as he's been playing football.

"I kicked all throughout school, even when I was a little kid, and then I got moved up my junior year as the starting kicker," he said. "It's pretty tough to change (shoes). I can celebrated for a second; I can give a couple of high-fives, and then I have to get the shoe off quick."

Timmerman's old-fashioned approach isn't something he put a lot of thought into, he said. The only difference now is the specialized shoe he kicks with.

Hence, the 40-second clock in Timmerman's head.

"Growing up as a kid, I always kicked straight-on," he said. "Even when kicking with cleats I kicked straight-on; it just felt more comfortable. Then one day he (Burns) asked me to try kicking with the boot on and it went much further. I was like, 'Alright, that's the key.'

"After that, that was it."

Soft-spoken, Timmerman proudly wears his team-issued No. 72 jersey with a smile on his face.

"I grew up watching Jacob Tooley; he wore (No.) 72, and after that I wanted to be 72," Timmerman said. "Getting to wear his number, and making him proud, it really means a lot."

Big season



Ozark (11-1) carries a nine-game winning streak into Friday's clash with Pea Ridge. After shutting out Malvern two weeks ago, the Hillbillies spotted perennial power Warren a 17-7 lead before running off 34 unanswered points.

Everybody's in.

"It's just brought up morale like crazy," Timmerman said. "We have had a lot of injuries this year. Getting a big win like that just brought everybody closer. The young guys that are playing now, they're just now getting into the brotherhood. It's so tight right now; it's great."

Timmerman and his fellow linemen stepped up big in last week's game, helping first-time starting quarterback Ryker Martin feel like he was playing against Dover's JV — not the mighty Lumberjacks.

"The five of us that are playing right now, we wouldn't trade this for the world," Timmerman said. "Ryker gives us so much credit. It's so great playing here. We have to keep everybody in a good mood. We have to tell the young rotating in, 'Hey, it's OK to mess up.'

"We have to keep getting them integrated into the system."

Practice time

Because of his hectic schedule, Timmerman has learned to pace himself during the course of the team's long season. The Hillbillies, who host Pea Ridge Friday in the 4A quarterfinals, do their special teams practice 10 or 15 minutes before coach Jeremie Burns calls the team together.

"We'll do special teams before practice even starts for about 10 or 15 minutes," Timmerman said. "If it's a big week, I'm going to practice on it afterward, too."

"He's getting a little tired now, so he'll do just a few each day to keep him healthy," Burns said. "(Last week) we had a new holder; Joey Gresham came in and was our holder. Sebastian Ross was out, so we were out a holder and a corner. Chase Atkinson, he's our deep snapper, so I guess you could say those four guys have really been consistent."

Because of the team's stout defense, and the fact that the Hillbillies' offensive line has been a strong-hold, Burns doesn't hesitate when it comes to leaning on Timmerman's right foot.

"Coach Kevin Kelley at PA (Pulaski Academy), he'll go for two all the time," Burns said. "If we think we have an advantage, we might try that. We work on two-point conversion plays, but most of the time, with our defense, we're going to make sure we take that seven each time as opposed to six.

"That's the way we approach it."