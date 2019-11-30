OZARK — Ozark quarterback Ryker Martin made only one mistake in Friday's quarterfinal playoff game with Pea Ridge.

But his teammates weren't going to let it beat them.

Martin's 27-yard touchdown run with 1:47 left to play in the third quarter helped the Hillbillies fend off the Blackhawks, 21-14, at Hillbilly Stadium.

Martin, who finished with 179 total yards, helped the Blackhawks stun the home crowd by misfiring on a bubble screen pass on the first play of the third quarter, resulting in a touchdown.

Suddenly, Pea Ridge had momentum against a hot football team.

But Duke Walker's interception later in the third quarter set up Martin's go-ahead score.

"We get to play another week," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "Anytime you get to play this late in the year, that's all you can ask for."

"This gives us a lot of confidence going into next week," senior Eli Munnerlyn said. "This was a big win, but we know we have a tough one coming up."

Ozark (12-1) will face Robinson Friday in the 4A semifinals.

The Hillbillies avoided a huge second quarter turnovers before Carlos Reyes stunned the home crowd to plucking Martin's short screen pass out of the air and racing 37 yards for a tying touchdown.

"We thought we could throw the bubble (screen) right there, and we threw it right to him (Reyes), but our defense played good after that," Burns said. "Hats off to these guys (Pea Ridge) for playing a heck of a game."

Pea Ridge forced Ozark into a three-and-out on its next series, but Ozark didn't fret, and when Walker's interception gave the Hillbillies the ball at midfield, Martin went to work.

His key 14-yard pass to Ethan Foster on third-and-six extended the drive. And, after a motion penalty moved the ball to the 27, Martin made one player miss and hit the jets for the go-ahead touchdown.

"They (Pea Ridge) made plays; we just have to make more," senior Bryant Burns said. "At the end of the day, bad things are going to happen — we're just trying to get more points than them."

Pea Ridge drove to the Ozark 23, but after getting a first down, managed just one yard the next three plays before turning the ball over on downs with under nine minutes to play.

"That's what third round playoff games are about," Pea Ridge coach Stephen Neal said. "Give coach Burns and those guys credit, they made the most of their chances. We had some chances, too, we just didn't make enough of them."

Both teams were awarded key defensive breaks in the first 24 minutes, with Ozark cashing in on their big chance and Pea Ridge failing to score on its big opportunity.

Reyes fumbled the snap while attempting a punt from his own 38 midway through the first quarter. He scrambled back to the line of scrimmage but failed to get the necessary yardage for the first down.

Ozark didn't waste any time, with Martin capping a brisk 38-yard march with a 12-yard touchdown run with 4:10 to play in the first quarter.

Reyes atoned for his error on the ensuing kickoff with a 23-yard return to midfield. Pea Ridge quarterback Tate Busey then directed a 51-yard scoring drive, culminating with his 4-yard quarterback bootleg with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Hillbillies went back ahead, 14-7, with a two-play drive that covered 97 yards. Martin's 24-yard burst moved the ball to the 27, and Walker did the rest on the next play with a 73-yard scoring jaunt — the longest run of his career.

Walker finished with 78 yards rushing on six carries. Martin did most of the heavy lifting by rumbling for 146 yards and the two scores.

He also passed for 33 yards in his second career start.