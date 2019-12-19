For the first time since Northside's dramatic come-from-behind win for the 6A title in March, the Lady Bears and Bentonville will take the court.

The Lady Bears' rematch against Bentonville is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

When the two teams last met, Northside rallied from a five-point deficit with 57 seconds left to win the 6A championship in Hot Springs, 36-34, on Jersey Wolfenbarger's long-range jumper as time was running out.

Northside comes into Thursday's non-conference game at 5-3, having dropped two straight games at home in last weekend's Taco Bell Tournament of Champions, including a loss to Greenwood in the third-place game.

As for Northside's boys, the Grizzlies will play Friday in Conway against West Memphis as part of the Conway Classic, with tip time set for approximately 8:30 p.m. The Grizzlies (5-4) are coming off last weekend's championship at the Blue Springs (Mo.) Tournament.

Both the Lady Bears and Grizzlies then have several days off for Christmas before returning to the court on Dec. 26. The Lady Bears will play at the Pink and White Classic in Springfield, Mo., while the Grizzlies will face Pulaski Robinson in the opening round of the Coca-Cola Classic at the Stubblefield Center on the UAFS campus, with tip time set for 5:50 p.m.