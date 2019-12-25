ALMA — It's not quite 7:15 a.m. as Stan Flenor wheels his black Jeep Wrangler into a parking space at Alma Middle School.

The flag pole isn't yet flapping the flag that will soon be raised; parents have yet to arrive in the school drop-off line.

A Diet Coke in one hand, keys to the gym in the other, Flenor reaches for the light switch while preparing to mentor the next batch of Alma basketball hopefuls — some of whom he's coached their parents.

Soon, a group of seventh-graders will begin shooting layups and dribbling the basketball. Stan Flenor is ready for them.

"To be successful in basketball, you have to be fundamental in what you do, and being here, you're always going to have athletes that play more than one sport," Flenor said. "It's important that we (coaches) work together."

Sports, and coaching, is who Flenor aspired to be all those years ago when his family relocated from the foothills of south L.A. (lower Arkansas) to the bright lights of Van Buren.

Flenor was a really good left-handed shooting basketball player for Quincy Coleman's Van Buren Pointers as the late '70s gave way to the '80s. He was also Gary Autry's first quarterback during a 20-year run that culminated with a 1996 state title run.

As a junior in 1979, Flenor was named to the first-ever all-tournament team of the Coca-Cola Classic. A year later, he led the Pointers to the state championship game against Morrilton.

Stan Flenor was Matt Jones before Matt Jones — without the size or guile of a future NFL player.

"I thought I was a pretty good college baseball player until Bill Crowder proved me otherwise, too," kids Flenor, his red hair parted neatly, as it's always been, over his brow that now includes a pair of eyeglasses.

Growing up in Van Buren in the mid-1970s, where people slept without locked doors and everybody knew their neighbors without the advent of social media, Stan Flenor loved every minute of it.

"At that time, Van Buren was a hard-working, middle-class town," Flenor said. "A lot of people worked at Whirlpool and local factories. It was a place with really good schools and really good kids of hard-working parents. We were always very team-oriented in the sports I played in, and that was fortunate."

Flenor pieced together four years of college — Westark, the University of Arkansas, and the University of the Ozarks — before landing at a coaching job in, of all places, Alma.

He never left.

For the past 30 years, Flenor has laced up his dress shoes and buttoned-up bright white dress shirts while patrolling the sidelines for the Alma Airedales' basketball team.

A voracious reader, who's probably read more books in the past six months than most people have read through in a lifetime, James Stanley Flenor doesn't place the value of life lessons over the number of wins he's accumulated — which he struggles to talk about — but with a fair and common sense approach to those he's coached and worked with.

"I have coached a lot of generations of youngsters in Alma." Flenor said.

Almost all of them, as is the case with the current crop, met their future coach as baby-faced seventh-graders at Alma Middle School. Each morning, a full day before he crosses the old Missouri Pacific railroad tracks to coach the high school team, Flenor's enlightened by fresh-faced seventh-graders.

"You need to be around them," Flenor said. "You want them to get to know you, but you want them to understand that we're excited about having them in our program. We've had a lot of continuity in our coaching staff, and I think that's one of the things that's helped make us successful."

Mayberry R.F.D.

Van Buren wasn't exactly as it was on the Andy Griffith-themed television spinoff that graced our television sets from 1968-71.

But it was close.

Flenor's parents, Jay and Louise, moved the family from rural Gillham, Arkansas, to Van Buren in the summer of 1974. Stan Flenor was going into the fifth grade.

"I grew up in a neighborhood where you played sandlot football and sandlot baseball," Flenor said. "You grew up at a great time; the mid-70s were awesome! You listened to the Cardinals on the radio.

"You wanted to be a Cardinal, or a Dallas Cowboy, or a Boston Celtic."

Jay Flenor courted the former Louise Dyer at Umpire High School, a rural as rural can be school you have to be driving to to know exists. The couple were suitemates at Henderson State University with Wayne and Jeane Thompson.

Eventually, the four of them found their way to Crawford County — where Jay Flenor became an administrator for Van Buren schools and Wayne Thompson signed on to coach football at Alma High School.

"Dad was raised in Umpire," Flenor said. "He bought a 1964 red Ford Mustang, and that was our family car. He coached four teams and was the high school principal."

When Gillham closed, half its students went to either nearby DeQueen or Wickes.

The Flenors, Stan and brother David, piled in the car for the curvy drive north along Hwy. 71 for Van Buren.

There, Flenor discovered a whole new world.

"At that time, you still had Kibler and Oak Grove Elementary schools," he said. "You played fifth- and sixth-grade boys club football through your school. That was my first experience to play on a team.

"Van Buren was just coming of age; they had just hired a new football coach, Don Dixon, and built some new facilities. They were busting at the seam. It was a town looking to grow, and it got that in '75 and '76."

Forty-four years

Jay Flenor served Arkansas schools for 44 years. He spent more than two-thirds of that (1974-2008) with Van Buren Public Schools.

"He taught summer school (2008), cleaned out his office, took his typewriter, and turned in his resignation," Flenor said. "He was ready to go home."

Thirty years earlier, Van Buren was busting at the seams.

"Van Buren really started expanding in '84 and '85," Flenor said. "At that time, Van Buren had six elementary schools, a junior high, a middle school and a high school.

"As a ninth-grader, you would walk the (Frisco) railroad tracks, or find other means of transportation, when leaving Butterfield Junior High to the high school for football practice."

The mile-long walk, which weaved its way past King Elementary, was a daily ritual.

As a kid, most of Flenor's teams were superior, which added to his love for sports.

"I think I played on one team that wasn't very good, and that was a summer league (baseball) team that was just thrown together," Flenor said. "We were competitive and we had a lot of pride. You wanted to overachieve; you wanted Van Buren to be successful. There is still a lot of that in town."

Coaching tree

Van Buren could always hold its own when it came to successful coaches. Clair Bates, the aforementioned Dixon and Autry are all hall-of-fame worthy.

The junior high coaches were pretty solid people, too.

"My junior high football coach was Butch Mitchell, and Quincy Coleman, who was my junior high (basketball) coach, replaced Benton Cone as the high school coach," Flenor said.

Coleman was Flenor's coach for six years.

"He was our coach all the way through," Flenor said. "Don Dixon was my football coach my sophomore year, and then Gary Autry took over my junior year in football.

"Of course, I didn't call him Gary back then — I'm still afraid of him!'

The move east

Flenor didn't have far to go when he landed his first coaching gig.

"It's kind of ironic that I've spent most of my adult life at the rival (Alma) you always tried to beat," Flenor said. "Greenwood was not our rival; Van Buren was our rival."

After a brief college hoops career, Flenor quickly saw the light.

"I enjoyed playing basketball," he said. "But at some point you get realistic."

Fate intervened, too. Flenor's mom was longtime Alma superintendent of schools Charles B. Dyer's sister, and the well-liked CBD helped initiate an opportunity for Flenor to do his student teaching at Alma.

Flenor cut his teeth there in the spring of 1984. In July of 1986, he married former Muldrow basketball star Madelyn Daily, who, like him, had been hired to coach at Alma as well.

Four years later, Flenor was elevated to head basketball coach, where he replaced longtime AD Mike McSpadden. For most of the '90s, Flenor was still involved with coaching football, too, a position he held through the 1997 season when Alma won the first of two back-to-back state football crowns.

In the early 2000s, the basketball program was starting to see the fruits of hard work.

After winning just 51 games between 1994-2000, Alma has posted a 321-171 record since 2000-01.

"We had some good teams in 2000 and 2001, but we just couldn't get over the hump," Flenor said. "From our standpoint, to have success, you have to have all the pieces in place; the right people at the right time and, in our case, you have to have some quality luck, too.

"But luck is created through hard work."

Two for two

In 2005, the Flenors brought the school two state titles in one season — with Chanlee Bottoms leading Madelyn's Airedalettes to its first state title in almost 30 years, and Luke Folkerts and Ryan Evans helping Stan's Airedales shock Little Rock Mills for its first-ever boys basketball crown.

"Lots of players dedicated themselves to getting better," Flenor said. "We had a run of some pretty good athletes, too. We already had Ryan, Brock Peters and Jake Wofford, and then Luke became a big catalyst."

To reach the finals that year, Alma first had to beat Marion, and to do so, they had to have a "lucky" bounce. Like a scene out of a Disney movie, Matt Belk drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that hung in the air, and then the rim, before dropping through.

A week later, Belk capped the team's championship run with a buzzer-beating layup in the finals, too.

"In the semifinals, you win on a 3-pointer that goes in, and in the state championship you win on a layup that goes in," Flenor said. "You know you had a little divine intervention on your side."

A two-peat seemed probable for the Airedales. The team returned three starters the following season, but a string of close conference defeats in January of '06 led to a 4-10 finish.

"Life has its way of checking your oil," Flenor said. "But you climb right back up and go to work."

2011

Six years later, Isaac McCoy led the team to a 2011 championship victory over Sylvan Hills.

McCoy's dazzling display of athleticism capped an unbelievable playoff run, Flenor's second title in half a dozen years.

"Being that guy, that Magic Johnson at point guard, he made everybody else better," Flenor said. "He was that type of player that you felt could get you over the top. To win two, when going in everyone thought we were not going to be the best team, is special. I still have never watched either of them (video); it makes me too nervous.

"I'm afraid we're going to lose."

In 2013, Alma found its way back to the finals. This time, they couldn't overcome a quicker, stronger Jacksonville team.

"Looking back on it, there were a couple of things strategically things we might change," Flenor said. "We might go back and press more; you didn't think you could at the time.

"But it's one of those teams you were satisfied with."

Full circle

Thirty years after signing on to coach the boys basketball team, Flenor hasn't forgotten where he came from, when he answered to McSpadden, longtime principal Jerry Valentine and Frank Vines, a larger-than-life coaching guru who provided guidance to young coaches like Flenor, Eddie Corder and Lenn Hall.

"He (Vines) was a great mentor to all of us young coaches," Flenor said. "He didn't have to tell everybody what to do; you just knew. He had this innate way of putting people in the right spot so they could prosper. He might think about things two or three years ahead of time."

It's a typical chilly December morning as Flenor steers his Jeep into a parking space at Alma Middle School.

It's almost time for basketball practice.

"It's all about timing," Flenor said. "Sometimes you have to be a little selfish in your training, but it always bites you in the butt at the end if you're not prepared."