It's the little things that left first-year Southside coach Stewart Adams shaking his head following a 47-37 loss to J.A. Fair in the third place game of the Coca-Cola Classic Saturday.

The War Eagles' Jamerison Bracey and James Lawrence combined for 33 points in the team's victory.

Southside had control early, using a 7-0 run to grab a 9-4 lead in the opening minutes.

But after scoring 11 points in the first quarter, the Mavericks didn't score their 22nd point until after the War Eagles had taken a 14-point lead.

"We've got to be able to shoot the ball on offense, and we quit moving," Adams said. "Their defense requires us to think a little bit more. They were in a matchup zone, and we've got to be able to move the ball and make sure we're valuing shots.

"We didn't give ourselves second-chance opportunities."

Mykale Franks, who led the Mavericks with 15 points, and earned all-tournament status for the second year in a row, scored to give the Mavericks a 15-12 lead with 5:31 left in the first half.

They didn't score again until Franks hit a floater with 4:49 to play in the third quarter.

Fair, which beat Southside in the 2000 state championship game, took the lead for good (16-15) on Lawrence's bucket with 56.9 left in the first half.

For good measure, Lawrence completed a three-point play with 0:03 left in the half for a 19-15 advantage.

To their credit, the Mavericks picked up the offensive pace in the fourth quarter, cutting a 16-point deficit to nine (43-34) with 1:58 left.

"We've got to be able to get to the basket," Adams said. "We have to give ourselves some second chance opportunities, and we didn't do that tonight."