ALMA — Dax Stahler was feeling it early. And it's a good thing, too.

Because with a minute to play in the first quarter Friday, Stahler's Airedales had dug themselves a 10-point deficit against a team that came in with just three wins to their name.

Stahler and Drew Wood scored 15 points apiece and the Airedales used a monster 29-0 scoring run to pull out an 83-60 win over the Bobcats at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Alma (8-5) opens 5A-West play Jan. 10 against Vilonia.

"That's why we have a team of 20 guys," Stahler said. "When one person's hot, and the other's aren't, you always have five more players on the bench ready to come in. I had the hot hand early, and they were shooting it crazy, but we were able to get it going."

Stahler hit three of Alma's 16 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Airedales to an 11-6 lead.

But Marshall (3-10) responded with a 20-5 push of its own to take a 26-16 lead. Cejay Mann, who led the Airedales with 20, hit a running 35-footer to close the first quarter.

Alma then reeled off the first 26 points to open the second quarter.

Drew Battles opened the second with a 3-pointer and Wood added nine points during the push, including a 3-pointer that capped the run with 1:13 left in the first half.

"It feels good," Wood said of the team's effort. "I'm used to being on the backside of that (scoring), so being out there and contributing was a lot of fun."

Alma led by 24 points in the second half before the Bobcats began to rally. They closed to within 16 before a couple of Hunter McAlister buckets helped extend Alma's lead back to 21.

"That's one good thing about our team; we're deeper than most," Wood said. "We can play up to 12 people, so if someone's not hot, then other people can come in and contribute."

Both Wood and Stahler agree the Airedales will have extend their defense once conference begins.

"We have to do a lot, because our conference is really good this year," Wood said. "We're got to work on shooting and our defense."

"We have to come in and take it one practice at a time and just focus on one team at a time," Stahler said. "Vilonia is looking pretty good this year, so we've got to take them seriously, and then focus on the next team after that, which is Siloam Springs."

Nathan Whalen added a dozen points for the winners.

Alma 52, Marshall 34

GIRLS — Hillarie Mata hit three of Alma's six 3-pointers Friday night as the Lady Airedales pulled away from Marhsall, 52-34, in non-conference basketball.

The Lady Airedales (8-5) never trailed.

Marshall coach Kristian Williams brought her Lady Bobcats team to Alma boasting an 11-3 record. But the Lady Bobcats, who hadn't played since mid-December, started slowly. Alma built a 17-5 lead before Marshall closed to within 23-16 late in the second quarter.

Alma, however, outscored Marshall, 16-2, in the third quarter. Lydia Mann had 13 points to lead the Lady Airedales. Mann and Zoie Mcghee had 11 points apiece.

Senior Kristan Hargrove paced Marshall with a game-high 16 points.