A season ago, Muldrow's girls didn't suffer a loss until the area championship game.

The Lady Bulldogs were then defeated by Anadarko for the 4A title.

Although another perfect regular season isn't possible for Muldrow since the Lady Bulldogs have already lost three games, coach Jana Armer believes that may help the team more this postseason than last postseason.

Part of it has already been playing in two high-level tournaments, the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith and the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. They lost to Arkansas 5A contender Greenwood, Oklahoma 6A contender Tulsa Booker T. Washington and Oklahoma 3A contender Adair.

"That's what we wanted to do," Armer said. "We felt like with last year's schedule, our weaknesses weren't brought out until it was too late, and so we wanted those challenges early.

"We went over to the Fort Smith Tournament of Champions and of course, back to the Tulsa one and saw the number one team in 6A with Booker T. If you don't get better coming out of that, then there's something wrong because they definitely put us to the test, but I feel like we're better because of those three losses."

Now the Lady Bulldogs (8-3), currently ranked No. 6 in 4A, want to win a tournament title for a change as they get set to host Sallisaw in Thursday's Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Area Classic semifinals.

The two NOAA Conference rivals played last month in both teams' opening game of the season, with Muldrow posting a 73-29 win.

But the Lady Diamonds, who ironically also lost to Tulsa Washington, come in on a roll, having won four straight games. The latest win for Sallisaw (4-3) came on Monday, a 38-36 win against Vian in the first round of the SCAC.

"They're definitely much better, and they've kind of settled into themselves as well and played some good ball (Monday) night, so it will definitely be a tough game," Armer said.

The other SCAC girls semifinal Thursday pits a pair of highly ranked teams. Undefeated Roland (8-0), ranked No. 6 in 3A, takes on Central (4-1), currently ranked No. 13 in 2A.

Those same two teams played in last season's county semifinals, with the Lady Rangers prevailing. The Lady Tigers are eager to reverse the outcome this time.

"Roland is a really good team; very physical and well-coached, and you know they're tough," Central coach Shane Brown said. "It will be a tough match for us definitely, but it's one we need to play, we need to play those games to help prepare for down the road. ... We're going to try to execute the very best that we can and see what happens, but it's going to be a tough job for us."

On the boys side, arch-rivals Roland and Muldrow square off in the last of the four games Thursday at Muldrow.

The Rangers (7-1), who moved up to No. 2 in 3A, defeated Gore in their first-round county game on Monday. As for the Bulldogs (5-3), they are continuing their improved play from last season, in which they won just one game.

"I think we have a lot more experience," Muldrow coach Terry Collins said. "Last year was like a growing year for us and stuff, so the experience from last year is definitely helping us coming from last year to this year."

But Collins is well aware of the challenge that awaits his Bulldogs in the form of the Rangers, who are seeking their 11th consecutive Sequoyah County crown.

"It's going to be a big challenge and stuff; hopefully, we can prepare (Wednesday) so that we can give them a good run for their money," Collins said.

Thursday's other boys semifinal will be Vian taking on Sallisaw.

The Wolverines (3-1), who got a late start to their season due to the football team's run to the 2A title game, defeated Gans in their first-round SCAC game Monday while Sallisaw (3-4) is coming off a 57-38 win against Central in Tuesday's opening round.

The semifinal winners from Thursday will advance to Saturday night's SCAC title games, both also taking place in Muldrow.