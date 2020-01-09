Payton Brown announced to the world Tuesday he was not officially bound for the University of Central Arkansas anymore.

But that didn't slow his ambition when it came to adding to his monster season. The Bulldogs' senior scored 42 points in the team's 73-50 win over Cedarville.

Brown rescinded his UCA offer following word that the Bears and coach Russ Pennell had agreed to part ways. Anthony Boone, who had replaced Perrin on an interim basis last month, will coach the team the rest of the season on an interim basis.

Cedarville

One step forward, two back. That's been a theme for Cedarville boys coach Andrew Tencleve's crew.

The Pirates suffered a 23-point loss to conference leader Waldron Tuesday.

Things don't get any easier for Cedarville (7-9, 1-2) Friday when they hit the highway for Elkins (15-1, 3-0). The Elks, who squashed Mansfield Tuesday, 61-31, have won 11 in a row.

Darryl Kattich and Kolbye Beals had 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Pirates in Tuesday's loss to Waldron.

Charleston

Senior Brayden Ross tossed in 38 points Tuesday night in the Tigers' 71-49 win over the Lincoln Wolves. Ross and the Tigers improved to 3-0 in the 3A-1 West. A win over 5-9, 0-3 West Fork would set up a conference showdown with streaking Waldron this coming Tuesday.

Also in the Tigers' win over Lincoln, Trenton Goodson and Brandon Scott finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Booneville

Lindsay Wallace took four charges in the first quarter of The LadyCats’ game at Jessieville Tuesday night, giving her 15 for the season and breaking Kasidey Thompson’s record of 11 set last season.

A junior, Wallace and the Ladycats dropped a 49-42 decision to Jessieville.

Booneville senior Andrew Mattson has played well for the boys. He is averaging 13 points per game in his last six games, reaching double figures in all but one of those games. Mattson is also an 81% free throw shooter.

Booneville takes on FS Future School for homecoming on Friday before going to Paris next Tuesday. LadyCat senior basketball player Brittnie Maness will preside as homecoming queen.

Clarksville

The Panthers (5-10, 1-2) dropped a 71-51 decision to Dardanelle Tuesday. The Sand Lizards, 15-1 overall and 2-1 in the 4A-4, held the Panthers to just 21 first half points while building a 17-point halftime lead.

Cole Clark and Braden Payne had 19 and 14 points, respectively, for the Panthers. Garrett Waddill and Owen Ashlock added 10 and five points, respectively.

Clarksville returns home Friday to play Morrilton.

Lavaca

The Golden Arrows (18-3, 4-0) suffered a bit of a hiccup over the Christmas Holidays at the Alma Tournament. Then again, there's no shame in losing 57-40 to a really good Elkins team, either.

Lavaca rebounded Tuesday with a 61-28 blowout of Johnson County Westside. Matt Melton scored eight of his 15 points in the first quarter of the Golden Arrows' victory.

Lavaca will host County Line Friday.

Waldron

Sophomore Hailey Stidman had 12 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's impressive 48-33 conference win over Cedarville. The victory boosted coach Josh Atchley's squad to 2-1 in the 3A-1 West.

Stidman's older sister, Chelsea, had six points in the victory. Waldron set the tone early by running out to a 12-3 lead in the first four minutes.

The Lady Bulldogs travel to Lincoln Friday.

Paris

The Lady Eagles (7-9, 1-3) picked up their first conference victory Tuesday against Atkins. Jaydn Hart led the way with 30 points.

And, with a win over Two Rivers Friday would set themselves up with a chance to climb over .500 in league play, with two games next week against Booneville (0-5) and Fountain Lake (1-3).

Lamar (15-1, 5-0) and Two Rivers (10-3, 3-0) are currently the top two seeds.

County Line

Coach Ryan Casalman's squad jumps out of conference Friday for the short drive to Lavaca. The Lady Indians, 4-1 in league play, are 10-9 overall following a tough 36-35 loss to Hackett Tuesday.

The Lady Indians have won seven of 10 games overall.

Ozark

The Lady Hillbillies (12-3, 0-2) open January with a key stretch of conference games. Ozark travels to Pottsville Friday, then returns home Tuesday to play Clarksville (3-0).

The Lady Hillbillies will cap a short homestand next week with three straight road games against Dover, Morrilton and Gravette.

Mountainburg

The Lady Dragons (7-8, 0-2) resume 2A-4 West play today with a trip to Hector. Coach Zach Dean's crew, which opened the season by winning six of seven games, hope to put the brakes on a three-game losing streak.

The Dragons return home Tuesday to play JCW.

Magazine

The Rattlers dropped a 66-57 decision to Danville Tuesday in 2A-4 West play. Cameron Raggio poured in 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Rattlers.

Teammates Brady Watson and Kaedon Trejo went for 16 and 11 points, respectively.