Two days after winning the Sequoyah County Area Classic, the Muldrow Lady Bulldogs returned to the court.

Muldrow got out of the gate strong in Monday's NOAA Conference game at Poteau, outscoring the Lady Pirates 20-6 in the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs went on to post a 46-33 win.

In that first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs (11-3, 4-0) hit four 3-pointers, two coming from Chanlee McCrary.

Taylen Collins finished with 16 points for Muldrow, scoring 10 of those in the second half.

For Poteau (2-7, 1-3), Lexi Wood had 11 points and Mattison Dodson scored 10.

Muldrow 65, Poteau 38

BOYS — The Bulldogs trailed 13-9 at the end of one quarter before posting a 24-6 second-quarter edge.

That put Muldrow up at halftime, 33-19, and the Bulldogs went on to the NOAA road win on Monday.

The Bulldogs (6-5, 4-0), who also led 51-31 through three quarters, got 12 points from Michael Cruise and 10 from Kainon Martinez. Both players each hit two 3's as well.

Dean Odom had 11 points to lead the Pirates (3-6, 0-4).

Central 48, Vian 40

GIRLS — The Lady Tigers recorded a win at home on Monday.

Crystal Ortiz had 21 points while Courtney Lee added 15 in the win for Central (6-2), which led 21-19 at halftime. Ortiz and Lee each had eight points in the first half.

For Vian (4-3), Kaleisha Wright ended up with 14 points.

Vian 55, Central 47

BOYS — The Wolverines rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit to pick up the win on the road Monday.

Joe Glass had 12 points while Javyn Wright and Emmitt Staley each had 11 for Vian (5-2).

Jamison Brewer scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the first half for the Tigers (3-5).