Before he was drafted in the first round by the Detroit Lions in 2018, Frank Ragnow developed a following with his Grizzly Man Outdoors YouTube channel.

Ragnow is a pure outdoorsman from Minnesota who started posting his adventures in hunting and fishing when he was playing at Arkansas.

The channel has over 1,000 subscribers, and though he hasn't frequently posted, his latest video has created quite a stir.

On Monday, Ragnow posted what amounts to a blooper from his escapades in 2019. He tried to go fishing in a pond behind his house to get some sunfish for his aquarium in his basement.

While it's not clear when this excursion occurred, the video later shows a first-person point of view of Ragnow (with a GoPro camera attached to him), walking on a frozen pond with an auger in one hand and a fishing pole in another.

"Is the ice safe," Ragnow asked aloud.

The answer: No.

At around the 3:50 mark of the video, as Ragnow ventured toward the middle of the pond, he fell in, seemingly going about waist high in water.

"I'm in folks," Ragnow said. "I'm in like a jackwagon.

"What was I thinking? What was I thinking?"

A fair question. What was a 6-foot-5, 311-pound man doing walking on admittedly "sketchy" ice on a pond behind his house?

And, as you may imagine, it was not easy to get out of the freezing cold water.

"Just a pure jackwagon move, folks," Ragnow said, admonishing himself. Though it sounded like his words couldn't punish him nearly as bad as the water did.

"It's cold, it's cold, folks. Holy cold. ... I'm all right, I'm OK," Ragnow continued as he tried to figure a way out.

And here's how we know he was at least waist deep.

"My (expletives) are freezing. Oh my gosh. How am I gonna get outta here?"

At the end of the video, Ragnow wrote: "I made it out completely safe and unharmed haha ...

"This was not my proudest or brightest moment. But very comical so I hope everyone enjoyed laughing at my poor choice.

"I did know it was really shallow though so the water wouldn't be over my head.

"I don't recommend walking on thin ice and ignoring every possible warning to get off.

"Be safe out there folks."