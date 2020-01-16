When sitting down to watch the College Football Playoff national championship game, most of us were expecting a fantastic game.

The college football season pretty much had three clear-cut favorites to win it all, and two of those were squaring off on Monday when LSU played Clemson. Clemson, incidentally, was coming off a semifinal win against the other clear-cut favorite, Ohio State.

It featured a match-up between the defending national champions who were seeking to continue a long winning streak and a team which featured a powerful offense.

But while they generally say that defense wins championships, in this case, it was the offense of LSU that showed why the Bayou Bengals were worthy of the national title. Quite frankly, LSU's offense was too much even for an outstanding Clemson team, and it eventually turned what had been a pretty good game for three quarters into a rout by the fourth.

Joe Burrow, the brilliant LSU quarterback, capped one of the greatest individual seasons of all time with another stellar performance. And while Burrow is a tremendous quarterback, LSU also had some big-time wide receivers that helped make his job a bit easier.

In fact, you could make an argument — provided that Burrow gets drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals — that the receiving corps Burrow will have at his disposal his rookie year in the NFL won't be near as good as the wideouts he threw the ball to at LSU.

The LSU defense also did its part, shutting down Clemson's offense after Clemson jumped out to a 17-7 lead. Clemson's gifted QB, Trevor Lawrence, was unable to match Burrow throw-for-throw and there were times when Lawrence's throws seemed a bit off, uncharacteristic from him.

And talk about some validation. Before Chad Morris' disastrous tenure at Arkansas, it can be argued that Ed Orgeron was the worst coaching hire in SEC history based on his unmemorable three-year stint at Ole Miss.

But due to some luck and persistence along the way, Orgeron got another chance, getting the chance to lead another program when LSU tabbed him its permanent head coach following the 2016 season. Orgeron made the most of his dream job, making all the right moves this season.

LSU's dominating season does beg this question: Was this the greatest one-season college football program of all time?

It would be hard not to put the Tigers up there. And let's face it, there have been some dominant teams in our lifetime.

There was the 2001 Miami team with a galaxy of future NFL All-Pros on both sides of the ball. There was 1995 Nebraska with quarterback Tommie Frazier running at will. There was the dynamic duo of Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush for 2004 USC.

You could also make a case for those old-school teams, from Bear Bryant's Alabama to Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy's Notre Dame to Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer's Oklahoma.

But consider this: None of those elite teams perhaps played the type of schedule that LSU played.

Of course, the Tigers had to play in the perennial meat-grinder that is the Southeastern Conference. And they beat some very solid teams in Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia.

Early in the season, LSU went to Texas and got a good non-conference win, though the Longhorns didn't turn out to be quite the team many people were expecting them to be. But still, it was a good win for LSU against a Power Five team.

Then in the playoff, LSU beat the Big 12 champions in Oklahoma and the Atlantic Coast Conference champions in Clemson. The Tigers also beat the top four teams which were ranked in the preseason in OU, Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.

You can still debate as to which team was actually the greatest college football program of all time. I do think the 2001 Miami squad might have been the best I've seen, but I will say those Hurricanes didn't have the big-time quarterback that Burrow was for LSU.

Certainly though, the 2019 LSU Tigers belong right up there on the list, and there's no doubt they were one of the best all-around teams we've seen in our lifetime.