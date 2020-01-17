There is no doubt having a presence like 6-foot-10 senior Jaylin Williams provides a tremendous asset for the Northside Grizzlies.

While the presence of Williams has helped, not to mention other players coming through in a variety of roles, Northside coach Eric Burnett said defense has been another key reason for the team's current 10-game win streak.

"Defensively, I feel like we're playing better defense now than we were earlier," Burnett said following the Grizzlies' 63-44 win against Little Rock Central on Tuesday. "I think that's been the key is the stops, and us stepping up and saying, 'Hey, we've got to have stops.'"

In fact, Northside held the Tigers to 32 percent shooting from the field (16-of-50), along with holding Central to 18 percent from 3-point range (5-of-27).

Last Friday, when the Grizzlies (12-4, 2-0 6A-Central) opened conference play with a 60-50 home win against Bryant, they held the Hornets to 41% shooting (19-of-46) and 28 percent from beyond the arc (6-of-21).

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, shot 57% from the field in Tuesday's win (24-of-42).

Williams finished the game with 27 points, 18 of those coming in the opening half. He picked up another double-double in grabbing 15 rebounds along with two blocks. He went 11-of-15 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and made both of his free-throw attempts.

Friday, Northside makes its first road trip in conference play, traveling to Little Rock. The Grizzlies will take on Little Rock Catholic (6-8, 0-2), while the Lady Bears (13-3, 2-0), who have won eight straight ballgames themselves, go to Mount St. Mary (6-9, 0-2).

Southside

The Southside Mavericks don't have any trouble starting games. Finishing has been a different story.

The Mavericks (5-11, 0-2) return home Friday to face North Little Rock at 7:30 p.m., the team's first home game since Dec. 20.

The Mavericks had led after a quarter in nine of their 16 games.

Coach Stewart Adams' crew hopes to snap a four-game losing streak against one of the stellar 6A-Central teams Friday. North Little Rock has won four in a row, including both of its conference games.

Senior Mykale Franks has had a big week — on and off the floor. He scored 30 points in Tuesday's loss.

The Lady Mavericks face North Little Rock today looking for offense any way they can find it. The Lady Mavericks lost Tuesday's 6A-Central game at Cabot by a score of 70-9 — the fewest points in the history of the program (1976-present).

First-year coach Robert Brunk's team has cracked 30 or more points just four times this season, and they've scored 40-plus once (Nov. 19 against Ozark).

Tournament bids

• Fort Smith will host the 6A state baseball tournament.

• Bryant will host the 6A state basketball tournament.

• Van Buren will host the 6A state track meet.

• Springdale will host the 6A state soccer tournament.

• Cabot will host the 6A state softball tournament.

• Fayetteville will host the 6A state volleyball tournament next October.

Times Record sportswriter Kevin Taylor also contributed to this report.