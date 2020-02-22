Down the street at the Proper Bagel, where the coffee is always fresh and the chives on something called a Ricotta & Egg is served with just the right amount of rosemary, there's a little piece of Arkansas spreading the wealth inside the Curb Event Center, Belmont University's multipurpose arena just south of Nashville's famed Music Row.

It is here where Jamilyn Kinney, a former 3-point specialist at Van Buren High School, who finished her illustrious prep career with 1,539 career points, has begun the transition from scorer to distributor.

Kinney's happy to oblige.

"Me getting an assist is just as important as me scoring a point," she said. "I feel like that's a way for me to contribute to the team."

Belmont Blvd., a two-lane stripe of asphalt connecting tree-lined Portland Ave. and the bevy of nicely manicured front lawns that look like they belong on the cover of Southern Living magazine, wraps around Belmont University — one of three college basketball programs (four if you include nearby Austin Peay) in a town made famous by the Grand Ole Opry.

"I would say there's so much to do here," Kinney said. "You're 10 minutes from downtown; concerts, movies. It's a big city; getting to experience something this great is a dream come true."

Just a sophomore, Kinney was given the arduous job of replacing Darby Maggard, Belmont's four-year phenom who may one day have a statue built outside the arena.

All Maggard did was to become the first recipient of the OVC Player of the Year award; earn four straight first-team All-OVC and OVC All-Tournament team selection; finish fourth all-time in NCAA 3-pointers; and became the fourth player in Bruins history to top 2,000 career points.

Kinney, who has averaged 6.1 points over the last 10 games, down from the season average of 7.9, makes a point of finding the hot hand, and there's been no one hotter than teammate Ellie Harmeyer.

And Belmont? They're rolling again in the Ohio Valley Conference.

"I think I'm just doing what's best for our team right now," Kinney said. "Giving it to the person with the hot hand is the way to go. Honestly, it's always been about the team.

"We love sharing the ball — that's one thing our coach (Bart Brooks) prides himself on."

Winners of 15 of their last 17 games, including five in a row, the Bruins swing through Richmond, Ky. this afternoon to face Ohio Valley Conference foe Eastern Kentucky.

"It's hard playing on the road," Kinney said. "We've played well at home (12-0); we love playing at home. (But) on the road is a big testament of how our team has grown this year."

Beltmont (18-8 overall and 13-2 in the OVC) has dominated the Ohio Valley since 2015-16, which included a 38-game conference winning streak snapped late in the 2018-19 season.

The Bruins are 75-7 in league play since 2016.

After graduating a big part of last year's team, including the aforementioned Maggard, Kinney and Co. slumbered through December with a 5-6 record.

The 5-foot-7 Kinney missed time as well with a stress fracture in her foot.

"I missed about seven games," she said. "(But) the ultimate goal was to be healthy for conference. I missed the UA (Arkansas) game ... but it's all for the better."

Sitting on the bench opened Kinney's eyes some, too.

"I think it helped me become a better leader," she said. "Our point guard at the time, I tried to help her. Being more vocal on the bench helped me as a leader being out those seven games."

Since returning, Kinney has led the team with 4.2 assists per game.

"We've been working on being more consistent,"Kinney said. "We started out the season on a rough start. I think this year we're trying to figure out what we're best at. We've worked on growth and who does well in certain situations. Our coach does a pretty good job of making us compete in practice.

"I think it's going to be a great end of the year for us."

Familiar faces

The team returns home Tuesday for Senior Day, then finishes OVC play Feb. 29 against cross-town rival Tennessee State at the nearby Gentry Center.

For Kinney, spending nine months of the year in Nashville has come with adjustments. Kinney knew what she was getting into when she signed to play at Belmont, a nearly 500-mile trek from Van Buren.

"Honestly, it's helped me grow up a little bit," she said. "Being away from home is hard, but the support here with the staff and the environment makes it easier to adjust.

"It's helped me develop."

Kinney carries a full load (15 hours), with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kinney sees plenty of familiar faces in class, too.

"I'm in a major where I have a lot of athletes," she said. "I've made friends with tennis and boys basketball (players), and I even have some teammates in my classes.

"It's been different, but it's nice knowing you have people you know, too."

Scoring down

As for the scoring, Kinney isn't overly concerned.

"I've always had the mindset of coming into games scoring," Kinney said. "My ultimate goal is to put up more points for our team. Hopefully that will turn around."

Kinney, who is 374 3-pointers from matching Maggard's school record of 430, tied a career-high with four treys in Thursday's win over Morehead State.

And though, the kings of the town, Tennessee Titans were one win from the Super Bowl, the girl who will forever be immortalized with her Pointer green No. 14 jersey, still carries a torch for the Patriots' Tom Brady.

As for the Proper Bagel?

The smoked Nova Scotia Salmon isn't bad, either.