A year ago, the Muldrow Lady Bulldogs had to win the area consolation round in order to reach the state tournament.

They did just that, as they eventually reached the 4A title game.

Muldrow is being counted on to do the same thing this postseason. And the Lady Bulldogs will need to win three games in the next three days to go back to state.

The Lady Bulldogs begin play in the consolation round of the Class 4A Area III tournament in Washington on Thursday with a game against Plainview set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Saturday, 4A No. 6 ranked Muldrow (22-4) saw its 16-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Newcastle in the regional championship game, dropping the Lady Bulldogs into the area consolation round.

It won't get any easier for the Lady Bulldogs, as they take on a Plainview team that enters Thursday's game with a 23-4 record.

The winner of the Muldrow-Plainview game will advance to play at 1:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of the game between Bishop McGuinness and Tecumseh. Friday's winner will move on to play for the area consolation title and a trip to state on Saturday night.

The 4A Area III championship game will be played Friday night between Newcastle and Classen SAS, with the loser of that game dropping into Saturday's area consolation title game.

Also in 4A, the Sallisaw Lady Diamonds attempt to continue their strong playoff run of late.

The Lady Diamonds (16-11), who won three straight games in the regional consolation round, now must do the same in the consolation round of the 4A Area IV tournament at Skiatook. Sallisaw starts off with a 6:30 p.m. game on Thursday against Vinita (21-5).

Last week, Sallisaw posted wins against Wagoner and Berryhill before defeating NOAA Conference rival Stilwell, 52-34, to advance into the area round.

The Sallisaw-Vinita winner will move on to face the winner of Thursday's game between Locust Grove and Holland Hall in another area consolation game at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

3A

Both Roland basketball teams are one win away from going to the 3A State Tournament.

And both the Rangers and Lady Rangers have to get past Adair on Friday, unless either or both end up having to play again on Saturday should Adair prevail.

Roland and Adair will face off for the 3A Area IV championship Friday night at Checotah, with the girls playing at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m.

The Roland Lady Rangers (21-4) picked up a pair of relatively easy wins at last week's regionals, the latest a 57-38 win against Bethel for the regional title. Roland, ranked No. 6 in 3A, will face No. 4 Adair, which also comes in with a 21-4 record.

It will also be a match-up of two highly ranked teams on the boys side as the No. 2 Rangers face Adair, ranked No. 8. Both squads are each 22-3 overall.

Roland survived a double-overtime gut check at home against Antlers before easily disposing of Bethel, 73-53, for the regional championship.

Vian's teams will also be involved in the 3A Area IV tournament at Checotah, but both are in the consolation round.

The Lady Wolverines play at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday against Bethel while the Wolverines follow against Bethel's boys at 8 p.m.

Thursday's other area consolation girls game at Checotah pits Eufaula against Valliant at 1:30 p.m., and the other boys game is Eufaula against Tishomingo, which tips off at 3 p.m.

2A

The Howe Lady Lions are on the verge of a return trip to the 2A State Tournament.

Howe, the defending 2A state champions, will face Hartshorne in a rematch of last season's 2A semifinal game. That rematch will be for the 2A Area II championship, and is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee.

The Lady Lions (23-4), ranked No. 4 in 2A, are coming off a 64-56 double-overtime win against Central for the regional title last week. Hartshorne, ranked No. 7 in 2A, come in at 21-4 on the season.

Howe's boys, meanwhile, are in the 2A Area II consolation round, and the Lions take on Liberty at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mvskoke Dome. The Lions (23-4) were defeated by Okemah last week in the regional title game.

A Howe win sends the Lions into another area consolation game at 3 p.m. Friday against the winner of the game between Haskell and Wewoka with a chance to play for the area consolation title on Saturday.

By virtue of their double-overtime loss to Howe, the Central Lady Tigers (20-5) drop into the 2A Area II consolation round. They will take on Fairland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Should Central win, the Lady Tigers would advance to play at 1:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between Rejoice Christian and Okemah. Friday's winner will advance to Saturday's area consolation title game against the loser of the Howe-Hartshorne game.