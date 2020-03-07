ALMA — Parker Wehunt couldn't wait to get to the baseball field Friday evening.

The Southside senior was finally in the starting lineup.

Wehunt homered and doubled and drove in three runs as the Mavericks opened their 2020 season with a 12-7 win over Alma at Airedale Field.

The Airedales (0-2) were bidding to snap a losing streak that dates back to 2018.

The Mavericks (1-0) scored an unearned run in the second before Wehunt smacked his homer over the left field fence to extend the lead to 2-0 in the fourth.

"It's very exciting. I've been waiting a year to play varsity and it's finally here," Wehunt said. "It's fun to get out there and do what I do best."

Mavericks' starter Matthew Schilling was dominate for five innings before tiring a bit. He carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before allowing a single to Logan Hatcher.

Schilling struck out 11.

The Mavericks carried a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning against Alma starter and loser Landon Blair. With two outs, Wehunt launched his homer to left field.

"I was surprised with this being the first game," Wehunt said of his homer. "I was just looking to hit something back up the middle, and when I hit I saw it had a chance and it went over."

Two batters later, Luke Wyatt dumped an RBI single to center to make it 3-0.

The Mavericks broke it open with five runs in the fifth on just one hit — Ryan Quimbo's RBI single.

Eli Reichert added an RBI single in the sixth. Five Alma pitchers combined for 12 walks.

Drew Montgomery broke up Schilling's bid for a shutout with a one-out RBI single in the sixth.

Caden Gifford added a two-run double and finished with a career-high three RBIs. Hatcher had an RBI single in the seventh and Montgomery drove in a second run with a bases-loaded walk.