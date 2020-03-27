For the second time in the last three seasons, a Northside Grizzly basketball player was selected as the Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company on Thursday announced Jaylin Williams as its 2019-20 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Williams is the second Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Northside High School. In 2018, current University of Arkansas standout Isaiah Joe was selected for the honor.

"It means a lot knowing how big the award is," Williams said. "Ever since (Joe) won the award, I wanted it, too."

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Williams as Arkansas’ best high school boys basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, Williams joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd.

Williams, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior center, led the Grizzlies to a 20-10 record and the Class 6A semifinals this past season. He averaged 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

A first-team All-State honoree, Williams was the Class 6A Player of the Year and the Class 6A State Championship MVP as a junior when the Grizzlies won the 2019 6A title.

"(I've been) just working hard and working on my game (as a senior)," Williams said. "I was able to play both my 11th grade and 12th grade year and my EYBL (Nike Elite Youth Basketball League) season and be noticed by a lot of colleges."

Williams has volunteered locally on behalf of flood relief efforts and youth basketball camps.

"Jaylin Williams can do it all,” said Mike Abrahamson, head coach at Bryant. "He can post up, shoot, drive, pass, handle the ball and he makes a huge difference in games with his defensive presence. I’ve never known him to have a game where he didn’t play a major factor in the outcome.”

Williams has maintained a 3.81 grade-point average in the classroom, and has committed to play basketball at the University of Arkansas.

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Williams also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

Williams receiving the Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year makes it a sweep for Northside this past season for Gatorade Player of the Year awards. Earlier this month, Lady Bears junior guard Jersey Wolfenbarger was named as the Gatorade Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year.