Van Buren baseball coach David Loyd was looking forward to this season.​

His Pointers were off to a torrid 6-1 start before Arkansas schools were shut down on March 17 due to the coronavirus and eventually for the entire school year.​

Now, the season will be the last as a baseball coach for Loyd, who announced his retirement earlier this week. His resignation was accepted by the Van Buren Board of Education on Tuesday night.​

“I knew going into this year that this would probably be my last year,” Loyd said. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure, but I’m going to go ahead and make it my last one.”​

Loyd has coached baseball 36 seasons, including the last 15 years as head coach of the Pointers and 28 as a head coach in all.​

“I hate for it to end like it is, not finishing the season,” Loyd said. “I think 36 is probably enough. In some ways, it seems like it just started. In some ways, it seems like it’s been a long time.”​

Loyd also spent 25 of those as an assistant football coach, taking up much of the fall as well as the spring with baseball.​

Loyd, a Southside graduate, began his coaching career in Louisiana and also spent two seasons in Texas.​

In 1986, he guided Lavaca to the state championship with a 1-0 win over Junction City in nine innings. He took Van Buren to the championship game in 2010 where the Pointers lost to Bryant.​

Loyd was 214-164 at Van Buren.​

Loyd was also head coach at Greenwood for 11 years.​

“Finally, I just reached a point that I knew it was time to turn it over to somebody else,” Loyd said. “I feel like the last two years we’ve been really close to getting to where we want, obviously, that’s a state championship. I think we’ve been close to making a run and doing that. This year’s team had that opportunity. We were playing well, and we would have gotten better.”​

Loyd is the longest tenured head baseball coach in Van Buren history as well as the winningest. ​

“It’s been fun,” Loyd said. “I want to thank the kids that we’ve had since I’ve been here. They’ve been super kids that’s worked extremely hard and sacrificed to get the program where we want to be. They’ve bought in. I’m proud of the parents. I haven’t had very many parent problems at all. They’ve really supported the program and want it to get better. I’ve worked with a lot of fantastic people. The teachers at Van Buren have been really great to work with. It’s been a really, really enjoyable experience.”​

Athletic Director Randy Loyd will begin the search for a new head coach immediately and plans on having one in place by the time school activities can resume.​