Both of Northside's soccer teams enjoyed solid starts in its respective seasons.

Until those seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grizzlies began their season with a 4-1-1 record and were looking forward to getting two pivotal players back from injuries in hopes of winning their second state championship in three seasons.

As for the Lady Bears, they won each of their first three games via shutout and were sitting at 4-2 when their season came to an abrupt end.

Mauricio Maciel, who coaches both the Grizzlies and Lady Bears, discussed the sudden cancellations of those seasons and how the shutdown affected both him and his players in this Q&A session.

Q: Both the Grizzlies and Lady Bears had gotten out to good starts this season, so it had to disappoint you that the season is now canceled, isn't it?

A: I was extremely hopeful for both groups, boys and girls. Our boys had a good record heading into the conference. Even that 2-0 loss to Springdale in the tournament (Fort Smith Invitational) championship, I thought it was a good game by us considering that we were able to match with them evenly. ... I was really liking our chances going into conference play.

Q: What have you been doing with your teams during this shutdown?

A: Right now, I have been calling my players since I can't see them (due to the Arkansas Activities Association-mandated dead period until the end of May), sending them virtual cards, just staying in touch with them and making sure that we don't lose that connection.

Q: When you first heard about the possible shutdown, what was going through your mind and what was going through the players' minds?

A: At first, I was very, very disappointed but then of course, you look at the big picture and it's better safe than sorry. Personally of course, it took me a while to get over it and then of course once you look at the big picture, you realize that there is a reason for everything. And of course, I sent a couple of messages to my kids, also letting them know that, especially for those who are coming back next year, that there's always next year. Of course, our seniors cannot say that, but for our returning players, they have another year to look forward to.

Q: And then what did you tell your senior players?

A: I personally addressed our seniors, letting them know that things did not go the way we had hoped for, but personally I was very thankful to them for the hard work that they put in all those four years because most of these seniors, they had already been with us for four years, so I made sure that I told them that. I was very thankful for all the work that they did and those that are going to play college soccer, because we do have several that have already made a move to play at the next level, (I told) them to use this season as motivation to have a good freshman year (at college).

Q: On that note, I understand that Christian (Chavez, a senior forward) is going to play at UCA (University of Central Arkansas).

A: Yes, he's taking that offer to play at UCA. We also have (forward) Oved Lopez, (defender) Erwin Espinoza and (midfielder) Jarvin Nieto, they are going to play at Ecclesia Community College out of Springdale. And then (midfielder) Ricky Iturriaga got an offer from Crowder (College in Neosho, Mo.), which he's pretty sure that he is going to take.

Q: You mentioned those seniors, and several of them were part of that 7A title team two years ago. It looked like you were kind of a favorite to make it back to Fayetteville and play for another state championship this year on the boys' side.

A: Definitely, and we were feeling exactly like we were one of the teams to beat, and we really liked our chances going into conference play, given that two weeks after spring break, we were going to get Christian back and Jarvin Nieto back from their injuries. They automatically make your team so much better and we were not playing bad soccer (without them), so that's why I really liked my chances this year.

Q: Then over to the girls' side, they were really off to a great start and that's another sad thing about this season being shut down, because they did have a great start and it was intriguing to see what they could do the rest of the season, especially once they started conference play.

A: We have a very talented group that had been playing together for a while; they have played club together for several years now, so they know each other pretty well. And despite being a young team, we also felt pretty good going into conference. For the most part, we are going to lose three starters this year but we had a good problem on the girls side because there was a lot of them that could come in as substitutions and the team would not miss a beat. We had a very deep bench this year and I believe we will still have the same situation this coming year. The only bad part is I was really looking forward to them getting this year under their belt so that they would use the experience of this year going into the next one; that would have definitely made us stronger. Everyone's in that same situation when you look at it, but I was hoping for them to get that experience from this year that now we will not get to play.

Q: Do you have any senior girls who will be going off to play college soccer?

A: Yes, and as a matter of fact, the three starters that I had mentioned have received offers. They're just trying to decide. (Forward) Yvette Martinez has an offer from University of Arkansas Rich Mountain in Mena and also one from University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Cassandra Cervantes (a fullback) also has a couple of offers and Jovanna (Centeno, another fullback) also has an offer from University of Arkansas Rich Mountain.

Q: I know the dead period is in effect right now, but have you been able to monitor keeping up with your players' training during this shutdown?

A: For the most part, they have been doing the workouts that we will do for warm-ups and such. ... They are doing a lot of the activities that we will normally do for individual work that we've been doing during the season.

Q: Have you been able to find a silver lining or a bright spot about the season being shut down, taking advantage of something you wouldn't have normally done during both teams' seasons?

A: I think professionally, I have been educating myself on how to better use of technology. I'm also a classroom teacher (Maciel teaches Advanced Placement Spanish and pre-AP Spanish classes at Northside), so I've been using this time to not only learn more techniques to teach through technology, but I've also been creating lesson plans to be done (by his students). ... And as you know, the life of a coach can be very hectic and I am also using this time to connect a little bit more with my kids and help with their schoolwork and so on.

Q: For my last question, I was wanting to go a little off-topic. I know you've posted some food pictures on your Facebook page and you’ve also talked about food, so what have been some of the favorite dishes you like to make?

A: That's another silver lining (with the shutdown); my wife has been working so for the most part, I am the one that has been doing a little bit more cooking than usual. I've been learning some recipes off of YouTube and putting them into practice. ... One of my favorites is the pork cracklins, the chicharron, in green salsa with refried beans and freshly made tortillas. I also like to make a lot of street tacos; that's probably my second favorite food.