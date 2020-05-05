A pair of former Northside athletic standouts who later starred at the University of Arkansas were the latest opening-round poll winners to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

Basketball player Ron Brewer and football player Ravin Caldwell, both of whom also played professionally, each advanced in the latest opening-round polls conducted on the Times Record’s Twitter page which pits four randomly selected athletes against one another.

Brewer picked up his opening-round win by decisively garnering 80.7 percent of the vote.

He was a key member of the vaunted 1974 Northside basketball team which went defeated and won the overall state championship.

A guard, Brewer then went to Arkansas and was one of the fabled “Triplets,” who helped jump-start the program under coach Eddie Sutton, including an appearance in the 1978 Final Four. Brewer, an All-American in both 1977 and 1978, finished his Razorback career with 1,440 points.

In the 1978 NBA Draft, Brewer was selected seventh overall by Portland. He went on to play eight seasons in the NBA, averaging nearly 12 points per game.

Finishing second behind Brewer was former Greenwood receiver Kris Weible, who had 14.7 percent of the votes. Weible amassed nearly 4,000 yards in his career with the Bulldogs in the late 1990s.

In third place was Glen Condren with 3.7 percent. Condren, a lineman, played high school ball at Muldrow before going on to the University of Oklahoma and then spent 1965-72 playing defensive line in the NFL for the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

Former Southside pitching standout John Koch placed fourth with 0.9 percent of the vote. Koch later played at Arkansas State University.

Caldwell won his respective poll with 44.5 percent of the vote.

A football standout at Northside, Caldwell went on to Arkansas and played linebacker from 1982-85. He was part of 32 wins in his Razorback career and also registered 153 total tackles.

In 1986, Caldwell was drafted by the Washington Redskins and played linebacker for the team until 1992. He was a part of the Redskin teams that won the Super Bowl in the 1987 and 1991 seasons.

Second place in the poll went to former Southside basketball standout Chelsea Jones, who had 30.9 percent of the vote. Jones, who went on to play basketball at Purdue University, averaged at least 20 points her junior and senior seasons at Southside and was also a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection.

Ryan Evans, a three-sport standout for Alma in the early 2000s, finished third with 15.5 percent. Evans played football, basketball and track for the Airedales.

In fourth place was former Sallisaw football standout Derek Fine with 9.1 percent. Fine played tight end at Kansas and was a part of the 2007 Jayhawk team which was nationally ranked and won the Orange Bowl. Fine then went on play in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.

Each of the top two winners in the polls will advance to the 64-member second round, with polling to begin at a later date.

The Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area continues opening-round competition with upcoming polls on the Times Record’s Twitter page featuring four random athletes.