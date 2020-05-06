ALMA — Even with her senior season and the remainder of her senior year just about gone, Laynee Robins still finds a way to remain upbeat.

Her attitude on the field is just an extension of who she is.

“I remind myself I can get the next play and tell myself to keep trying harder,” Robins said.

“Laynee is one of those kids you want on your team because she always has a great attitude and works hard every day by leaving everything out there,” said coach Charla Parrish. “Laynee worked hard to become a starter and I hat that she was not able to play her senior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am truly going to miss her smiling face and work ethic.”

Robins began playing softball or baseball for about as long as she can remember. Her parents signed her up for tee ball and she’s been involved ever since.

“I think it’s the several friends I have made throughout the time I’ve played and just being on the field having fun,” Robins said.

Robins is planning to attend ATU-Ozark to study Cardiovascular Technology. In high school, she enjoyed her time in Mrs. Blackwell’s class learning how to sew and making new things.

She’s inspired by Jennie Finch, the former collegiate All-American, Olympian, and two-time pro All-Star and had attended a couple of Finch’s softball camps.

“She always worked hard for everything she’s got,” said Robins. “She also never gave up and always tried her hardest.”

Robins was a member of the Lady Airedales softball team for four seasons. She was a starter last season and was expected to start again at center field. Last season Robins had 56 plate appearances and batted a .362 with 17 hits, 17 runs, 15 RBIs, and a double.

She also played summer softball and was part of the team to win the 2013 world series. Robins said competing at the Big League Dreams in Mansfield, Texas was among her favorites and would have like a shot playing at Jane Sanders Stadium in Oregon.

The Lady Airedales just had two games before the season was put on hold due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. There was hope the season could resume at some point, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Activities Association decided in the interest of protecting folks to suspend the rest of the season.

However, Robins felt the Alma softball squad was ready to make some noise.

“We’re there for each other and made sure we keep our heads up,” said Robins. “We were playing as a team and always helping… and lifting each other up. We always pray before we play and I normally will look at positive quotes to help me stay positive during the games.”

“She is a great role model for the younger girls,” Parrish said. “She’s always smiling and having a good time.”

Robins said “remember to always try your hardest even during the tough times. Don’t give up.”

Fun Questions With Laynee Robins

What is your biggest? Clowns!!! can’t stand them

If you could have any superpower what would it be? Reading people minds

If you could have any kind of pet what would you want? Fox

What would you be rather doing instead of being quarantined at home? Going to school and hanging out with friends

Biggest pet peeve? Annoying noises

Do you have any annoying habits? I bite my nails

Who is your inspiration? Sadie Robertson. She’s always brought me closer to God

What is the first thing you’ll do when this crisis or mess is all over? Go see my friends

Have you gotten caught up on any television shows or reading? I’ve finished several Series of all different kinds. All American has been my all-time favorite