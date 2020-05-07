Things are quite a bit different around here at the Times Record, at least in the sports department.

As many of you know, longtime sportswriter Kevin Taylor is no longer with the paper. On Sunday, he sent out his farewell column.

So in my space this week, I would also like to offer my own personal tribute to the man we call KT. Or “hoss,” which is what he liked to call us from time to time.

Both of us have quite a few things in common.

We were both born in Texas, though Kevin lived in that state much longer than I did.

We both have a love for music and shows from the 1970s and 1980s.

We also worked as sports editors at small-town East Texas dailies. Our paths first crossed in the late ’90s when he was the sports editor at the paper at Palestine, while I was the sports editor in Kilgore.

We’re also passionate about sports, both as journalists and as fans. I'm sure you know Kevin is a huge Houston Astros fan.

And the two of us each have a love of covering high school sports, which you have seen in these pages for the past 20 years or so.

As he stated in his pieces over the years, and from the feedback by readers, Kevin was definitely a natural storyteller when it came to his craft.

He would spend countless hours working on a feature, making sure that story was told in the way only Kevin knew how.

There were many times whenever we went out to lunch together that he would get a call from someone.

Maybe it was from Southside football coach Jeff Williams, maybe Alma boys basketball coach Stan Flenor, maybe Booneville football coach Scott Hyatt. Rare was the time, even when we sat down to eat, that Kevin wouldn’t return the call.

I do admit, for the most part, I generally waited until after I ate before I returned any of my calls.

We also shared press boxes and hotel rooms together.

Maybe my most memorable moment working a game with Kevin was the night Southside’s football team advanced to the state title game in 2008 with a dramatic late-game rally to beat Springdale Har-Ber.

As you might imagine, especially if you were there that night, it was a wild scene afterward. Players were excitedly celebrating on the field and I nearly got trampled by a few of them as they were dashing off to the locker room.

But just a few yards away, there was Kevin, doing his level best to pull several players aside and get quotes from them to put into his story.

While Kevin was in his element at press boxes like Southside’s Jim Rowland Stadium and War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, he made the most of other situations, too.

I still hear KT often recount the story of him going to Wagoner, Okla., in the middle of summer to cover an American Legion baseball game with the air conditioning out in his truck.

But that tells you how he was and how dedicated he was to going out to watch another game and write about it.

Kevin was good enough to work at a lot of big newspapers. He could have even wrote for the Houston Chronicle, near his hometown of Conroe. But he chose to stay in Fort Smith and the River Valley. The communities, the landscape, the people, it fit him just fine here.

And I speak for a lot of us in mentioning we are eternally grateful KT hung around for all of those years.

In my opinion, I don’t think Kevin Taylor has filed his last story. He’s still got some stories to tell and games to watch.

However, he will have plenty of time now, like he said the other day, to follow his two sons’ sporting exploits.

But on a high school Friday night in the near future, it will be different not seeing Kevin Taylor hanging out in a press box swapping stories and renewing acquaintances as he sets up his laptop in preparation to see another game unfold.

And it will feel different not reading his account of that game the following day. I’m sure you feel the same way.

KT, I’m glad to have had the chance to get to know you. Likewise, I’m grateful for having had the privilege to work with you all of these years, and I wish you and your family the best of success in the future.

Take care, hoss.