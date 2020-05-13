Booneville’s 2020 and 2021 football schedules have undergone a revision with the removal of Pottsville and addition of Mena.

A conversation on a golf course apparently led to the adjustment as coaches from Pottsville and Booneville talked football and the topic of the 2020 game came up, at which time the Booneville coaches learned that Pottsville did not have Booneville on its schedule.

Apparently miscommunication led to the idea that Booneville believing an agreement had been reached to continue the series and Pottsville believing there was not, and moving on to another opponent.

That left new head coach Doc Crowley scrambling to fill the date.

Crowley said he made several calls including reaching out to Clay Totty and Rison who had already filled their open date before Craig Bentley and Mena, who is coming off a 7-4 season, agreed to play.

Mena and the rest of the 4A-4 had recently been thrust into the possibility of a nine game schedules because Subiaco has opted to transition to 8-man football.

Many in the league had filled their dates through an Arkansas Activities Association rule that allows a school to play four nonconference games, rather than be open one date week zero through week three, if they are reduced to a six game league schedule.

Booneville and Mena, who at one time were the only two schools in the state to use the Bearcat mascot — there are now four, though spellings are not uniform — stopped playing after the 2013 season but they are not strangers to one another.

The schools have met 61 times with Booneville holding a 41-19-1 edge.

Booneville won the last meeting in 2013, 49-28, but Mena won in 2012, 22-21.

The shift in the schedule is the second for the Bearcats since the schedule was initially thought to be finalized.

An agreement was reached last fall to open the year against Rivercrest the next two seasons with the games likely to be played on neutral sites.

However that agreement would fall through and Dardanelle is now the Week zero season opener.

That renews a series that was not on the schedule for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but the Sand Lizards and Bearcats did meet those years in a preseason scrimmage.

Booneville leads the series with Dardanelle 38-17-0 but the Sand Lizards have won three of the last four.

That move, as well as the one over the weekend, means the Bearcats will face three Class 4A-4 schools — the Week 1 game is at Ozark on Sept. 4 — before entering Conference 3A-5 play at Two Rivers on Sept. 25.

The remainder of the schedule has the Bearcats at Danville on Oct. 2, hosting Mayflower on Oct. 9, at Baptist Prep on Oct. 16, hosting Atkins on Oct. 23, at Paris on Oct. 30, and hosting Perryville on Nov. 6.

The schedule change from Pottsville includes junior high and seventh grade games which will be a Mena on Sept. 17.