Three LeFlore County standouts and a Super Bowl champion were the latest poll winners to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area.

Howe’s Jalei Oglesby, Cameron’s Ryan Nye and Poteau’s Delmonica DeHorney, along with Charleston’s Steve Cox, each won the latest opening-round polls on the Times Record’s Twitter page, pitting four random athletes against one another.

Oglesby, one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Oklahoma high school girls basketball, won her poll by garnering 45.6 percent of the votes.

She ended her Howe career with 2,982 points, which ranks third among girls basketball players in the 5-on-5 era. Oglesby also became the fourth Oklahoma girls basketball player to score at least 2,500 points and grab at least 1,000 rebounds.

As a senior in 2019, Oglesby helped lead Howe to the 2A state championship as the Lady Lions defeated Dale, 59-55. Oglesby scored 106 points in the three state tournament wins.

Oglesby, who signed to play basketball at Arkansas Tech, also was an All-State softball player.

Finishing second behind Oglesby was former Spiro football standout McKinley Whitfield, who had 31.6 percent of the vote. Whitfield played quarterback and safety for the Bulldogs and accounted for more than 2,100 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns his senior year.

He then played safety at the University of Tulsa and played all four seasons with the Golden Hurricane. Whitfield finished his career at Tulsa with 264 tackles, 151 solo stops and four interceptions.

Third went to former Poteau football and baseball standout Jace Pitchford with 12.9 percent. Pitchford helped lead the Pirates to the 2013 4A title game and later played football at the University of Arkansas and baseball at UAFS.

Fourth in the poll was former Sallisaw athlete Matt Oberste with 9.9 percent. A football, basketball and baseball standout for the Black Diamonds, Oberste later played baseball at the University of Oklahoma and played professionally in the New York Mets’ system.

Nye was the first of a talented group of brothers who helped make Cameron a baseball power in the late 1980s and into the ’90s.

He won state championships for the Yellowjackets in both spring and fall baseball. Nye then went to Westark Community College (now UAFS) before going to pitch at Texas Tech, where he was an All-American in 1994, recording an 11-3 record and striking out 109 batters.

After originally having been drafted by the Seattle Mariners, Nye was picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round of the 1994 MLB Draft.

He made it to the majors with the Phillies, though it was brief, in both the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Nye finished his big-league career with an 0-2 record and 10 strikeouts.

In his poll, Nye edged former Northside standout Billy Joe Releford with 43.7 percent to Releford’s 40.5.

Releford was a football, basketball and track standout for Northside in the late 1960s. He was a part of four total state title teams for the Grizzlies, each coming in those three sports.

In college, Releford was a running back for Northeastern (Okla.) State, where he earned All-America honors in 1973. He later spent a brief amount of time with the Pittsburgh Steelers before going into coaching, as Releford became a long-time coach at Northside, and was a part of state champions in both football and track.

Third place in the poll went to former Southside basketball standout Cameron Adams with 8.7 percent of the vote. Adams later played at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., where he averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in his career, and was also a part of Drury’s NCAA Division II national title team in 2013.

Fourth in the poll went to former Lavaca athlete Hayden Headley with 7.1 percent. Headley played football, baseball and basketball for the Golden Arrows.

In her poll, DeHorney won a close race between former Sallisaw football standout Steve Davis by one percent as DeHorney got 31.7 percent of the votes compared to 30.7 percent for Davis.

DeHorney, a 6-foot-4 post player in basketball, averaged more than 30 points her junior season at Poteau before averaging 41.1 percent of 73 percent field-goal shooting as a senior.

She then had a tremendous career at the University of Arkansas. DeHorney was the Southwest Conference’s Player of the Year in three of her four seasons with the Lady Razorbacks and was instrumental in stopping the stranglehold Texas had on the SWC.

In her junior season, 1990, DeHorney was on the Arkansas team which snapped Texas’ 183-game SWC winning streak as the Lady Razorbacks finished with a share of the conference title. They later advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Then in DeHorney’s senior season, 1991, the Lady Razorbacks won the outright SWC championship and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA’s.

DeHorney was also the first Kodak All-American in Arkansas women’s basketball history and was the second Lady Razorback player to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 2000.

Davis was arguably Sallisaw’s all-time greatest athlete. In football, he led the state in scoring his junior year as a running back before shifting to quarterback as a senior, throwing for more than 1,200 yards.

He was also a three-year starter in basketball and competed in several events for Sallisaw’s track squad.

But Davis would be most famous for his exploits as a quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners. He finished his OU career with a 32-1-1 record and led the Sooners to back-to-back national titles in 1974 and 1975.

Former Southside player Kelly Carson finished third behind DeHorney and Davis with 26.7 percent of the vote. Carson excelled in both basketball and soccer for Southside. In 2018, Carson was named the MVP of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star soccer game, scoring three goals for her team in its win.

Former Cedarville baseball pitcher Korbin Polly placed fourth with 10.9 percent of the vote. Polly later went to Oral Roberts University before transferring to UAFS, where he was both a starter and a closer for the Lions.

Cox won his respective poll with 41.3 percent of the vote. He was a prolific kicker and punter in high school, college and in the pros.

Coming out of Charleston, Cox originally played at Tulsa and helped the Golden Hurricane to a 9-3 upset at nationally ranked Arkansas in 1976 by kicking three field goals.

He then transferred to Arkansas and was the Razorbacks’ kicker and punter in both the 1979 and 1980 seasons. In 1980, Cox was an All-American punter while leading the nation in that category, averaging 46.5 yards.

Cox was drafted in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and was a punter for them as well as the Washington Redskins spanning eight seasons. With the Redskins, he was a part of their 1987 Super Bowl championship team.

But Cox still kicked occasionally in the pros, and in 1984, his final season with Cleveland, kicked a 60-yard field goal in a game. At the time, that was the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

In high school at Charleston, Cox earned 10 combined letters in football, basketball and track.

Second place behind Cox went to former Northside football standout Doug Lowrey, who had 32.2 percent of the vote.

Lowrey played guard on the 1967 Grizzlies’ state championship team which went 12-0 on the season. The following season, 1968, he was a member of the Arkansas Super Team and was part of the Grizzlies’ repeat state championship squad.

After graduation, Lowrey attended Arkansas State University. During his sophomore year, he was part of the 1970 team which won the national title. In 1973, he was a member of the Kodak All-American first team and was later drafted in the NFL by the New York Jets, where he played guard. In 1974, he became a starter for the Chicago Fire of the World Football League.

Third place was a tie between former Van Buren athlete Floyd Sagely and former Roland athlete Terry Jones, each of whom got 13.3 percent of the votes.

Sagely was an All-State football and basketball player at Van Buren and helped lead the Pointers to the 1950 state championship.

He then continued to play both sports at Arkansas, but Sagely made a name in football, leading the SWC in receiving in 1953, also earning All-American honors, before playing three seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Cardinals.

Jones was an All-State tight end for Roland's football squad in the mid 1970s and eventually signed to play for Oklahoma. Now the football coach at Muldrow, Jones later transferred to the University of Central Oklahoma, where he played defensive tackle and was an NAIA All-American his senior season in 1979.

The poll winners along with the runners-up will advance into the 64-person second round, which will commence soon.

First-round voting for the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area continues on the Times Record’s Twitter page.