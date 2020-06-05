FAYETTEVILLE — Catrell Wallace, disclosed Wednesday by University of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman as not part of the Razorbacks football team and considering attending junior college, faces formal charges of class Y felony rape, class D felony witness tampering and class C possession of child pornography, the Saline Courier reported Thursday.

A highly touted linebacker from Bryant, Wallace, 18, signed with Pittman’s Razorbacks during the December recruiting period with plans to report to the UA this summer.

Wallace’s Razorbacks status has been in limbo since February when it was learned Wallace turned himself in to the Saline Detention Center. He was arrested on charges of second degree sexual assault based on alleged sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old on Jan. 1 in Benton.

Quoting Benton Police spokesperson Krista Petty, the Saline Courier reported, “Wallace was 18 years of age at the time of the incident; the victim was 12. Although it appears to have been a consensual encounter, (Benton Police Department) detectives were able to determine that Wallace had reason to believe the victim was underage at the time of the crime. It was also noted that Wallace instructed witnesses to lie about the crime in an effort to conceal it.”

Even if sex is consensual, rape can be charged in Arkansas if it involved a person less than 14 years old.

Wallace posted bond after the February arrest.