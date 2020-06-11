LITTLE ROCK — The fifth annual Big Buzz Bass tournament presented by Bradford Marine and ATV returns to Lake Maumelle June 13, with more than $6,000 in prizes up for grabs. For the second consecutive year the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working with 103.7 FM The Buzz to support the tournament and Arkansas bass fishing.

The tournament will take place Saturday, June 13, out of Westrock Landing on Lake Maumelle. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Weigh in will be at 2 p.m. at Westrock Landing.

Registration is open at http://bigbuzzbass.com. Take-off order for the tournament will be based on the order in which anglers register. Official tournament rules and other information also is available at the Buzz website.

Signal Media of Arkansas and its flagship station 103.7 FM The Buzz have supported the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for years by allowing AGFC staff to talk about hunting, fishing and conservation in The Natural State on the station’s radio shows. AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Trey Reid appears on the station’s “Show With No Name” at 6:35 a.m. Wednesdays to field questions and share news about the great outdoors.

The Big Buzz Bass tournament originally had been scheduled for the Arkansas River, but river flows and small craft advisories forced organizers to move the event to Lake Maumelle. Similar conditions pushed the tournament to Lake Maumelle last year.

Tournament organizers are working with Westrock Landing and the AGFC to implement protocols to minimize risk associated with COVID-19 and to maintain public health and safety guidelines set by the Arkansas Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.