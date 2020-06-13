Second-round voting to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area is about to begin.

The winners and the runners-up from each of the 32 opening-round polls have advanced to the 64-person second round, and seeds for each athlete have been determined.

All 32 first-round poll winners are seeded from 1 to 32, while the 32 runners-up from the opening round will be seeded 33 through 64.

The top four seeds in the bracket, in order, are Ron Brewer, Matt Jones, Barry Lunney Jr. and Wendy Scholtens Wood.

Brewer, the former Northside and University of Arkansas basketball standout who played several seasons in the NBA, will be the top seed and will face off against former Waldron basketball standout Payton Brown in his second-round match-up.

Jones, a football and basketball standout at both Van Buren and Northside, a quarterback at Arkansas and a wide receiver in the NFL, is the No. 2 seed and will face former Alma multi-sport athlete Dallas Smith in the second round.

Lunney, the former Southside and Arkansas quarterback as well as a Major League Baseball draftee, is the No. 3 seed. He will take on another football and baseball standout, ex-Ozark athlete Bryant Burns.

Scholtens Wood, the former Southside basketball standout who later became an All-American player at Vanderbilt, received the No. 4 seed and will face former Northside baseball standout Travis Biggs to open second-round action.

Opening-round voting had been determined on the Times Record’s Twitter page.

Second-round voting, however, will be decided on both the Times Record’s Facebook and Twitter pages, with the winners to advance to the 32-person third round.

In each match-up, should one athlete win the Twitter poll but the other takes the Facebook poll, the tie-breaker will be determined by who receives the highest percentage of votes in their win.

For instance, if Athlete A wins the Facebook poll by 58% of the vote while Athlete B wins the Twitter poll with 54%, Athlete A will advance due to receiving a higher percentage of the votes.

The complete second-round pairings of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area are as follows, with seeds included.

(1) Ron Brewer, Northside vs. (64) Payton Brown, Waldron.

(32) Kimberly Blevins Nye, County Line vs. (33) Bryant Reeves, Gans.

(16) Tyler Wilson, Greenwood vs. (49) Kris Weible, Greenwood.

(17) Ryan Nye, Cameron vs. (48) Adam Daily, Alma.

(8) Brett Goode, Northside vs. (57) Hillarie Hatchett Tiffee, Southside.

(25) Keith Wilson, Northside vs. (40) Allison Dotson, Alma.

(9) Henry Burris, Spiro vs. (56) Kevin Tiffee, Southside.

(24) Chris Massey, Spiro vs. (41) Ty Storey, Charleston.

(2) Matt Jones, Northside vs. (63) Dallas Smith, Alma.

(31) Codey Mann, Van Buren vs. (34) Billy Joe Releford, Northside.

(15) Sarah Pfeifer, Ozark vs. (50) Chelsea Jones, Southside.

(18) Tari Cummings, Pocola vs. (47) Daniel Lunney, Southside.

(7) Ravin Caldwell, Northside vs. (58) Jay Richardson, Northside.

(26) Eric Burnett, Northside vs. (39) Doug Lowrey, Northside.

(10) Tamika Kursh, Northside vs. (55) David Carter, Northside.

(23) Seth Youngblood, Roland vs. (42) Ike Jackson, Northside.

(3) Barry Lunney Jr., Southside vs. (62) Bryant Burns, Ozark.

(30) Olivia Hanson, Northside vs. (35) Craig Gentry, Fort Smith Christian.

(14) Kodi Burns, Northside vs. (51) Scott Nelke, Pocola.

(19) Jalei Oglesby, Howe vs. (46) Matt Vinson, Alma.

(6) Martine Bercher, St. Anne’s vs. (59) Victoria Taylor, Greenwood.

(27) Jill Barrett, Greenwood vs. (38) Jim Grizzle, Fort Smith High.

(11) Ryan Franklin, Spiro vs. (54) Gus Malzahn, Fort Smith Christian.

(22) Drew Morgan, Greenwood vs. (43) Anthony Eubanks, Spiro.

(4) Wendy Scholtens Wood, Southside vs. (61) Travis Biggs, Northside.

(29) Manuel Bunch, Roland vs. (36) Steve Davis, Sallisaw.

(13) Delmonica DeHorney, Poteau vs. (52) Jersey Wolfenbarger, Northside.

(20) Isaiah Joe, Northside vs. (45) McKinley Whitfield, Spiro.

(5) Rod Shoate, Spiro vs. (60) Doc Sadler, Greenwood.

(28) Penni Peppas Burns, Ozark vs. (37) Fred Perry, Northside.

(12) Steve Cox, Charleston vs. (53) Vestal Carter, Van Buren.

(21) Connor Noland, Greenwood vs. (44) Natalie Lundquist Throneberry, Southside.

Voting for each second-round match-up can be found on both the Times Record’s Twitter and Facebook pages.