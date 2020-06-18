As a staffer for the Times Record, we've certainly enjoyed putting together the Best of River Valley Preps awards show over the past three years.

From a personal standpoint, it was always a thrill in the days and even hours leading up to the presentation, especially when we were going over our rehearsals and anticipating the large gathering of people we have mainly become familiar with from a full year of covering high school sports.

We couldn't wait to see the likes of Connor Noland, Isaiah Joe, and Jalei Oglesby and honor them and the numerous other athletes that have helped make covering sports here in the River Valley an unbridled joy.

It looked as if this year’s Best of Preps event was going to be better than ever. That seemed to be especially the case during the winter months.

We were eager to recognize the first football state championship in the history of Poteau High School. And the first state title for Hackett High School volleyball, four years after not even having fielded a program.

Or saluting Van Buren's boys bowling program, who captured a state title right across the river in Fort Smith. Or Greenwood winning state in both girls cross country and boys wrestling.

We were eager to recognize Van Buren sophomore Violet Summers, who became the first girls wrestler to win an individual state title in the inaugural Arkansas girls state wrestling tournament. Or another Van Buren wrestler, senior R.J. Riley, who capped a 45-2 season with a second straight state title in the heavyweight class. And giving a shout-out to someone else who repeated as a state champion, Lavaca senior Jessie Flanagan, who won back-to-back state bowling titles.

Come March, we were anticipating more local teams garnering hardware.

Maybe this was finally the year longtime Roland boys basketball coach Eddie Lewis was going to get that elusive gold ball championship trophy. Or the Greenwood softball team emphatically finishing off a mission they started ever since that crushing one-run loss in the 2019 5A championship game.

But then, that dreaded "c" word suddenly entered the national lexicon, leading to the postponement of several sporting events the past three months.

It also greatly affected how we were going to approach this year's Best of Preps event, set for Thursday evening.

So, instead of meeting at the Convention Center downtown, we'll be watching the event online from the comfort of our own homes. Instead of yours truly going out and renting a tux for the occasion, I'll be tweeting out the winners wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

While we had hoped to have another festive occasion downtown and see some familiar faces once again, I think this year's new presentation will be just as entertaining.

Much like the past three years, there was a lot of hard work, a lot of planning and a lot of stories that went into putting together this event.

We’re looking forward to watching those stories come to life again, albeit online.

Even with the new format this year, I know it’s going to be a big thrill for our local athletes and coaches to hear their names being called for this year’s major award winners by the likes of some top-notch sporting luminaries like Patrick Mahomes, Bill Belichick and Venus Williams.

While the spring sports were shuttered due to that dreaded “c” word, we made sure that those athletes weren’t forgotten, and they will also be recognized at Thursday’s event.

We are hoping that this year’s presentation will continue to live up to the high standards we as a staff have set over the past three years. Not to mention we are already hard at work thinking about next year’s presentation, which we believe will revert back to a banquet format.

That’s our belief, anyway. We’re thinking positive on this, folks.

Even though we won't get to enjoy the fruits of our labor this past school year live and in person, I truly believe Thursday’s Best of Preps presentation will be a very good show nonetheless.

I hope you get the chance to enjoy it for yourself.