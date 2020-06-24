Featuring five Booneville High School athletes, the Times Record’s All Star Best of Preps award show was released via Youtube on Thursday night.

The show included award announcements by an array of professional stars and coaches including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Stephen Curry, Venus Williams, Bill Belichick, and more.

Recognized as the Best of the River Valley in their sports from Booneville were Leyla Byrum and Allison Michael for tennis, Cam Brasher and Ethan Pirraglia for football, and Austin Hill for cross country.

Both Brasher and Pirraglia were members of the 21-man area offensive team released on Christmas Day, 2019.

Brasher, a fullback, got the nod after a season in which he ran for 1,025 yards and 17 touchdowns on 158 carries. He also caught five passes for another 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Brasher also had a pair of two-point conversions for a total of 118 points.

Pirraglia, who has signed to play at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla., made the field despite missing two weeks during nonconference play due to an injury early in the season opener.

Hill landed a spot on the cross country team after placing one of the area’s top times (18:25.3) in the Class 3A state meet at Hot Springs.

Hill was 19th overall at the state meet and also won the 3A-4 district meet.

Michael and Byrum were the district runner-up in girls tennis and qualified for the state tournament.

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic limiting spring sports including track, softball, and baseball, to so few outings, no athletes from those sports were not recognized.