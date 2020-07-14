Fort Smith Sportsman took three of four games at this weekend’s Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic in Warner, Okla.

After a 4-0 win Thursday against Three Rivers (Okla.), Sportsman rolled to a 16-3 win Saturday against Elite. On Sunday, Sportsman gave up seven runs in the seventh to fall 9-6 to PT Blue before bouncing back later that day with an 8-2 win against Sandlot Glad.

Here are five takeaways from Sportsman’s performance this past weekend:

1. A 15-run inning. Trailing 1-0 after two innings Saturday, Sportsman exploded for 15 runs in the third inning. Tanner Callahan began that inning with a lead-off solo home run. He capped that 15-run third with an RBI single.

2. Flying the Jett. Sportsman player Jett Carver went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs, including a solo homer, in Saturday’s win. Then in the game Sportsman won on Sunday, Carver was the winning pitcher, going six innings and giving up one unearned run on three hits, striking out three.

3. Deuces wild. In Sunday’s win, Sportsman led 2-1 before breaking the game wide open with a six-run fifth. Callahan and Logan Bolin had back-to-back two-run singles to cap the scoring in that inning. Bolin and Dakota Peters each went 2-for-2 in that game as well, with Bolin driving in three runs.

4. Feeling Blue. Sportsman had a 6-2 lead entering the seventh inning of their opening game Sunday, but PT Blue rallied with seven runs to deny Sportsman a potential undefeated record through the tournament. Despite the loss, Matt Schilling and Breck Burris, the first two batters in the lineup, each had two hits and both combined to score four runs.

5. Bouncing back. Braiden Partin, considered the staff ace for Sportsman, got his fifth win of the season and his first since June 19 in Saturday’s game. Partin went five innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits. He struck out five batters as well.

Up Next: Sportsman (19-7) will now turn their attention toward the AAA state tournament. Their first game won’t be until July 23, when Sportsman will play at 5:30 p.m. in Bryant after drawing an opening-round bye.