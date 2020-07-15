Fort Smith Forsgren recorded a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night at Forsgren Field.

Forsgren defeated the River Valley Cardinals in the opener, 9-3. Then in the second game, Forsgren finished off a 9-0 win in five innings.

Here are five takeaways from Forsgren’s doubleheader sweep:

1. High five. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning of the opening game, Forsgren scored five runs to take control of things for the rest of the night. Parker Wehunt’s two-run single gave Forsgren a 2-1 lead, and the team continued to build it from there.

2. Take it to the ’Neihouse.’ Forsgren pitcher Evan Neihouse came up big in the opener, both on the mound and at the plate. Neihouse was the winning pitcher, giving up one unearned run over five innings on three hits while striking out five. Then, he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

3. Shutout plan. Forsgren pitchers Chris Daggs and Bricen Nesbit combined on a two-hit shutout over five innings in the second game. Daggs gave up one hit over three innings, striking out four, while Nesbit gave up a hit over the final two innings while striking out two.

4. A wild night. In the second game, Forsgren scored five runs in the second. Three of those runs came on wild pitches, which brought home Neihouse, Isaac Carroll and Caden Fuller. Neihouse then scored on another wild pitch in the fourth as Forsgren added four more runs.

5. Ready for Sportsman. Forsgren will now turn its attention to facing AAA Fort Smith Sportsman at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hunts Park. It is being billed as the rubber match, as both teams each took a win in the two previous games this season. Both Forsgren and Sportsman will also get ready for their respective state tournaments next week.

Up Next: Forsgren (15-9-1) will take on Sportsman at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hunts Park.