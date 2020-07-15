UPDATE: AA and AAA teams schedule three more games this week.

Forsgren defeated River Valley 9-3 and 9-0 on Tuesday.

Both teams square off Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hunts Park.

The AAA squad travels to Russellville on Friday for a single nine-inning game at Hickey Park beginning at 7 p.m.

Both the AAA and AA teams are off until next week when they begin tournament play. The AAA Sportsman have a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Little Rock-Lake Hamilton at Bryant with a 5:30 p.m. start on July 23. The tournament is also being played in Sheridan.

The AA team has a 3 p.m. appointment at Hunts Park vs. Mountain Home. The AA tournament is hosted by both Fort Smith and Jacksonville.

sportsman

The AAA (19-7) finished the Warner tournament 3-1 after splitting Sunday’s contests. After dropping a 9-6 decision in the first game to PT Blue, the squad defeated Sandlot Glad the second Contest, 8-2.

Fort Smith was up 2-1 when it scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to eventually top Sandlot Glad, 8-2. T Callahan and Logan Bolin both highlighted the fifth inning with a pair of two-run singles.

While the Sportsman had eight hits just Dakota Peters and Logan Bolin had two hits each.

Jett Carver earned the win for his six innings of work with three hits and three strikeouts. Bolin threw in the final inning with just one hit and one strikeout.

The Sportsman rolled past Elite 16-3 in Saturday’s game. Fort Smith sent 20 batters to the plate at the top of third and pounded out 10 hits with five walks.

Callahan began the inning with a solo home run. Both Peters and Matt Schilling had two RBI singles in the inning. Gabe Fennell added a two-run double while Jackson Hurst, Carver, and Tanner Callahan each had RBI singles during the frame.

Carver, who finished 2 for 4, drove in three runs with two at bats and added a solo home run in the fifth.

Braiden Partain threw for five innings and gave up six hits with two earned runs, a walk, and five strikeouts.

PT Blue scored seven runs at the top of the seventh and its pitcher retired the side to keep the win.

The Sportsman broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of two-run singles from Grant Shankle and Colton Sagely.

Forsgren

The AA team finished the weekend at Warner tournament 1-1-1. Forsgren picked up a win between its tie and lost on Sunday.

The lone win for Forsgren came in the second game on Saturday as the squad picked up the 12-4 victory.

Red Perfect Timing led 3-0 thanks to a two-run double in the bottom of the first. It was the only lead it had for the duration of the contest. With just one out Talon Pate, Bricen Nesbit, Eduardo Sanchez, Connor Austin, Haden Roark, Ty Goff, Isaac Carroll each had RBI singles. Evan Neihouse reached on an error and brought in another run and Forsgren led 11-3.

Forsgren finished with 11 hits with Eli Reichert, Nesbit, Austin, and Goff collecting two each.

Logan Taylor threw the first four innings and gave up five hits with four runs, three strikeouts and two walks. Luke Hughes closed out the contest in the fifth with two strikeouts and a walk.

In the first game of the tournament, Forsgren scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and both teams scored three runs each to tie Elevation 5-5.

Elevation led 2-0 at the top fo the sixth when Forsgren staged a two-out rally. Roark reached first on an error that allowed Goff to score. P Wehunt tied up the game with his ground ball to right field. Reichart scored and Sanchez was thrown out as he tried to reach home.

Elevation took a 5-2 lead after a two-run home run in the seventh.

Forsgren rallied again with two outs scoring all their runs during Pate’s at-bat. Pate and Reichert both scored on an error.

In Forsgren’s final game of the tournament, the AA team’s seventh-inning rally came up short in the 8-7 loss.

Pate had a two-out, two-run single, and Fuller reached home on a wild pitch. Pate was on third when a pop fly into foul territory was caught by the catcher to end the game.

Both teams were tied up 2-2 after Austin’s RBI single in the fifth. Impact responded with a two-run single in the sixth. Pate put Forsgren back on the board with RBI single to right field and later scored when Nesbit bunted into a fielder’s choice.

Impact added four runs at the top of the seventh scoring in a variety of ways.