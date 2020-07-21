FAYETTEVILLE — If college football gets played this COVID-19 menaced season, fans will see a different game.

Not the game itself. But its surroundings. From pregame, halftime through postgame it will change, Arkansas Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said last Thursday.

All collegiate sports conducted during the spring semester were COVID-19 pandemic canceled effective last mid-March.

Football and other September starting SEC fall sports men’s and women’s cross country and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball strive to reopen against the odds.

COVID-19 numbers have increased throughout much of the country including most of the SEC’s 11 states. For the SEC, delaying its fall sports scheduling plans until late July even as Power Five members Big Ten and Pac 12 reduce competition strictly within their leagues, the COVID-19 numbers must decrease to reopen, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said with Yurachek concurring.

The next step becomes imperative for football games not becoming a COVID-19 incubator.

"Our operations and external team and consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health are finalizing a plan for football games at Razorback Stadium as well as soccer and volleyball games this fall," Yurachek said. "Attending games this fall is gonna involve several changes."

Especially football, so social distancing intense that drawing just half of Reynolds Razorback Stadium’s 76,000 capacity would be deemed ideal.

"We’re working toward a goal to be able to accommodate each of our close to 32,700 season ticket holders who make a choice to attend the games or continue with their season tickets along with our students and their families," Yurachek said.

Ticketing is now hands-off "mobile ticketing" via Smart Phones.

From there, fans it’s different just entering the stadium.

"There most likely will be some staggered entry times for fans assigned entry gates," Yurachek said. "I think you will see defined directional movement of patrons on concourses and aisles. Meaning when you go down the concourse you go down one way and come back the other. There will be very little overlapping of traffic. We'll be working with Levy our concession partner to develop prepackaged concession items as well as potentially preordered and prepaid concession items."

Other than the standard 11 on offense and 11 on defense, fans must visually adjust.

"The field is gonna look different," Yurachek said. "The team box is now gonna go from the 15-yard line to the 15-yard line. There will be limited non-essential personnel on the sidelines. Limited members of the media on the sidelines. There will be no on-field presentations or recognitions. Still yet to be determined if we'll have any performances by band or cheerleaders on the field. The pageantry we're all used to is probably not gonna exist in a college football venue this year."

Better an altered football format than none, particularly if playing signals there’s at least some improvement in the bad trend killing 140,000-plus in the U.S.

"Obviously what has trended across our country with this virus the past four to six weeks is not at all what we had expected," Yurachek said. "At least not what I had expected. As we sat in May I would have said back then we had a much better opportunity for this (playing sports) to happen. But things can happen quickly. I think if everybody will do our part as far as wearing the mask and social distancing that we still have a great chance to have fall sports this year."

Then again, COVID-19 rages throughout the South.

"Obviously, we have some states within our conference that are struggling," Yurachek said. "If we see a continued increase in cases across our country and across this region and the death rate I think that will give us a pretty good indication we’re going to have to put a stop to this (fall athletics)."