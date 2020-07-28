Forsgren reached Monday’s title game of the AA state tournament in Jacksonville after a pair of improbable wins on Sunday.

But Forsgren ran out of magic on Monday as Jacksonville used a pair of four-run innings to post a 9-4 win.

Here are five takeaways from Forsgren’s loss on Monday:

1. Hit by two-by-fours. Jacksonville scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to erase a 2-1 deficit. Then after Forsgren closed to within a run, 5-4, Jacksonville put the game away with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

2. Unfortunate errors. In those two pivotal four-run innings, Jacksonville also took advantage of several Forsgren errors. Forsgren starting pitcher Parker Wehunt gave up five runs in five innings, but only two of those runs were earned. Evan Neihouse pitched the sixth for Forsgren and allowed the other four runs, but three of those were unearned.

3. Fighting back. Down 1-0 entering the top of the fourth, Forsgren got on the board with a two-run single by Ty Goff. Then after Jacksonville took the lead in the last of the fourth, Forsgren was able to score two more runs in the fifth to cut Jacksonville’s lead to 5-4, with both runs scoring on an error.

4. Shut down. After the error got Forsgren within a run, Jacksonville got out of the fifth with a double play. Forsgren then went down in order in each of the final two innings.

5. Two-hit games. Conner Brady went 2-for-3 while Connor Austin was 2-for-4 for Forsgren, which had eight hits on the night, all singles.

Up Next: Forsgren, which started the season 3-6 before making it to the title game of the AA state tournament, ends the season at 20-12-1 overall.