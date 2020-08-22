Outstanding offensive and defensive linemen highlight the players in the trenches in the region, including some that toil on both sides of the line.

Following is a list, arranged alphabetically by school, of those players to watch in the 2020 season:

Seth Cole, OL, Alma, Sr.

Cole excels on the field and in the classroom for the Airedales. He returns for Alma on the offensive line and will play a more vital role this season.

Taylor Humble, OL/DL, Cedarville, Sr.

Humble will be counted on by the Pirates on both sides of the ball. He is Cedarville’s lone returning starter on the offensive line and also returns on defense.

Tayshaun Leader, DE, Greenwood, Sr.

Leader was named All-Conference last year in the 6A-West. Leader had six sacks as part of his 65 tackles a year.

He will play an increased role on the line with Jordan Hanna moving to linebacker.

Braden Stein, OT, Greenwood, Sr.

Stein will anchor the offensive line for the Bulldogs. Stein moved from right tackle to left tackle for the upcoming season.

Bri Sanderson, OL/DL, Mansfield, Sr.

Sanderson earned All-Conference honors a year ago for the Tigers. He will be a three-year starter on the offensive line and is also dominant on the defensive line.

Lawsyn Jackson, DL, Ozark, Sr.

Jackson is the one of the strongest linemen in the area with a bench press of 340 pounds and paced a defense that gave up two or lsss touchdowns in all but the semifinal loss to Robinson a year ago.

Jackson registered 83 tackles a year ago with 10 for loss and five sacks.

Shawn Rogers, DT, Southside, Sr.

Rogers was selected Class 7A All-State last year. Rogers had 48 tackles with four sacks last year, and 46 tackles with six for loss as a sophomore.

He’ll be counted on to lead the defense as the Mavericks head back to the 7A-West.

Trey Baker, DT, Spiro, Sr.

Baker was named the outstanding defensive tackle of the 2A-5 last year pacing Spiro to the playoffs. Baker will try to win the award for the second straight season.

Jeiden Sofonov, C, Van Buren, Sr.

Sofonov has been a steadying force for the Pointers on offense. He will start for the third season at center for Van Buren’s Spread offense.

Solomon Wright, NM, Vian, Sr.

Wright had 124 tackles last year to lead the dominating defense of the Wolverines. Wright committed to Texas Tech after leading Vian to the Class 2A championship game.

Vian was 13-2 last year, marking the fifth straight year of double-digit wins.