The Alma Airedales rallied on Friday night for their first win of the season.

It was in dramatic fashion, too, as Rusty Bush earned his first win as a head coach with Alma’s 17-14 win in overtime over Rogers Heritage.

"It felt good," Bush said. "Just like any head coach, I felt for the kids. They were so excited, and the fashion on which they did it.

"We were behind the majority of the game, battled back and caught a break then executed some things down the stretch, especially in overtime."

Heritage missed a 38-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in regulation and then missed a 30-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime. Heritage had a touchdown wiped out in overtime due to offensive pass interference.

Dane Martin made good on field goal, though, for the Airedales from 20 yards out.

Alma trailed 14-6 in the fourth quarter before Logan Chronister scored on an 11-yard run with 6:49 left. Chronister, who ran for 121 yards in the game, added the two-point conversion run to tie the game.

The win also gives the Airedales a confidence boost going into their 5A-West opener at home against Pea Ridge.

"I wanted our kids to have a lot of confidence going into conference against a good Pea Ridge team," Bush said. "Anytime you win, it helps the confidence and helps the kids believe in what you’re doing and believe in themselves."

Waldron

Two of the best quarterbacks in the state will be on display in the 4A-4 opener when Mena visits Waldron on Friday.

Waldron’s Braden Williams and Mena’s Max Montgomery are veteran senior quarterbacks both capable of lighting up the skies with an aerial show.

"There should be some exciting big plays, that’s for sure," Waldron head coach Doug Powell said.

In addition, they also have two of the best targets in the state in Waldron receiver Caden Fuller and Mena tight end Mason Brotherton.

Mena has four games under its belt already, plugging in an additional non-conference game in place of a conference game that was canceled when Subiaco Academy moved to 8-man football in April.

The Bearcats are just 1-3 but against an ambitious schedule that includes losses to Class 3A defending state champ Harding Academy, Class 5A Hot Springs and traditional Class 3A contender Booneville.

Montgomery, who played just two games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury, has completed 64 of 120 passes for 848 yards and nine scores. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,003 yards and 19 touchdowns.

"He’s got a little bit of all of it," Powell said. "He can hit the deep ball, but he does a lot of the intermediate routes. He’s really good at completion percentage and moving the ball down the field. They’ll get their shots in."

Brotherton has 18 catches for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

"He’s a mismatch," Powell said. "He’s not the only one they’ve got. They have some other guys that can make plays and catch the ball."

Williams has thrown eight touchdown passes in leading Waldron to a 3-0 start.

Last week, Gabino Grano ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns to add a rushing attack to Waldron’s repertoire.

"It was good to see," Powell said. "It wasn’t as good as it needed to be the first two weeks. It was something that we really wanted to find to help us going forward. It was nice to be able to lean on the offensive line."

Van Buren

The Pointers hope to have quarterback Gary Phillips back for their 6A-West opener at Siloam Springs.

Phillips has practiced this week, but the Pointers are still working Jaiden Henry, who started in the loss at Choctaw (Okla.) two weeks ago, and sophomore Presley Nichols.

"We’re working three different guys," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "They’ve had two weeks now to prepare. I feel like we have a different game plan in place to where we can be successful."

Henry was pressed into duty at the last moment against Choctaw when Phillips was deemed not healthy enough to play the night before the game after practicing all week.

The Pointers certainly need to be full strength with the Panthers enjoying a fast start to the season.

"We definitely feel that way," Tuck said. "Even if Gary can’t go, we still feel like we have a plan put together that we can still score some points."

Siloam Springs opened the season by losing a 52-42 shootout against Rogers before beating Pea Ridge and Harrison.

Siloam Springs, like Phillips, has a versatile quarterback in Hunter Talley, who has thrown for 623 yards and five scores, and ran for 258 yards and six touchdowns.

Cedarville

The Pirates host Lavaca in the 3A-1 opener on Friday.

Lavaca has canceled its last two games due to COVID-19, including games at Mountainburg and Johnson County Westside.

Lavaca is scheduled to practice again this week in preparation for the game.

"We are on for Friday," Cedarville head coach Max Washausen said. "It’s definitely day to day. That’s really changed my coaching.

"We’re making sure everybody is getting reps because you don’t know who the next man in is. We’re getting everybody ready."

Cedarville played the first three weeks of the season and had its scheduled off week last Friday.

"The bye week is good," Washausen said. "We got back to the basics. It gave us two weeks to prepare for this first conference game."

Schedule Changes

Southside had its 7A-West opener at Rogers canceled on Wednesday as announced by Rogers Public Schools over COVID-19 concerns. However, later on Wednesday, the Mavericks were able to pick up a non-conference road game at Texarkana. … Little Rock Parkview canceled the much-anticipated 6A-West opener at Greenwood on Friday but the Bulldogs will now host a non-conference game against Bentonville West, which had its 7A-West contest canceled by Fayetteville. … Dardanelle canceled its 4A-4 opener against Ozark on Friday so the Hillbillies will now travel for a non-conference game to Harrison, which had its 5A-West opener canceled by Farmington. … Hackett canceled its 3A-1 opener against Lincoln. … All games canceled due to COVID-19 are considered "no contest" and will not be made up, according to the Arkansas Activities Association standings and playoff seedings procedure.