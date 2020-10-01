The Greenwood Bulldogs completed an undefeated run through the 7A-West on Friday, taking advantage of another schedule change that added an additional school from the conference.

The Bulldogs piled up a season-high 516 yards of offense in a 35-28 win over Bentonville West.

The game was another change in the schedule after Little Rock Parkview cancelled what would have been the 6A-West opener. Bentonville West was available after Fayetteville was forced to cancel its 7A-West opener.

Greenwood defeated Southside, Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West of the 7A-West in addition to Choctaw, Okla., in nonconference play.

"I told the guys the other day that they need to be proud of what they’ve accomplished," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "They’ve played four good football teams and really challenged themselves. They’ve stepped up every time. The flip side of that is that we’re 0-0 starting conference play."

Greenwood rushed for a season-high 160 yards on Friday, bolstered by Hunter Wilkinson’s 110-yard effort on 25 carries. Wilkinson scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards. L.D. Richmond and Ty Moose added rushing scores.

It all started up front for Austin Moreton’s offensive line.

"Hunter was banged up, but he played really well," Young said. "He banged his shoulder up the week before. Our offensive line was outstanding. We threw it 38 times and didn’t give up a sack, and they opened some holes up front. I’m really proud of the job coach Moreton has done with those guys this last week. He challenged them because we struggled the week before. They responded and had a great night."

In all, the Bulldogs really played fast, racking up 88 offensive plays with 49 rushes and 39 passes.

"We’re going to take what the defense gives us," Young said. ‘We’re numbers guys. They’re bound to give you an advantage somewhere."

Greenwood continues to be ranked No. 4 in the state overall behind Class 7A stalwarts Bryant, Bentonville and North Little Rock. The Bulldogs also remain No. 1 in Class 6A.

This week, Greenwood makes its first trip to Mountain Home since 1991 for the 6A-West opener.

Cedarville

The Pirates also remained undefeated for the season overall and opened 3A-1 action with a 46-14 win against Lavaca.

Cedarville churned out 404 yards on the ground on 47 carries with six touchdowns and 506 yards in all.

The state’s leading rusher, Darryl Kattich, had 16 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Hayden Partain added 53 yards and a touchdown on six totes. Hayden Morton ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on just two carries. Tommy Metcalf added a 19-yard touchdown run on his only carry.

"It was a team effort," Cedarville head coach Max Washausen said. "We had eight different ball carriers that ran for 400 yards."

Cedarville’s undefeated status will receive its biggest challenge to date when the Pirates travel to Charleston on Friday.

"It’s a tough one," Washausen said. "Our guys know what kind of game we’re getting into. The last two years, I thought we had a really good chance and it didn’t work out. We talked as a team, we have to believe that we can do it. We have to have it in our mind that we’re going to do it Friday night."

Cedarville’s last win over Charleston was 1985 at home, 31-0. The Pirates have never won at Charleston.

Charleston

The Tigers will head into their conference showdown against Cedarville also with a win in the conference opener.

Charleston won at Greenland, 48-18, behind a five-touchdown flurry in the second half to pull away from a 13-12 lead at the half.

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Scott ran for 123 yards and a 21-yard touchdown, and completed 7-of-11 passes for 128 yards and touchdowns of 33 yards to Kaleb Hamby and 32 yards to Bryton Ketter.

Brecken Ketter added two rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble 90 yards with 6:10 left for the clinching score.

Booneville

Booneville stayed undefeated after opening 3A-4 play with a 41-0 whitewashing of Two Rivers.

The Bearcats also remained No. 4 in Class 3A.

Friday, Booneville’s defense was absolutely dominating in the shutout, allowing minus 24 yards and just four first downs.

Booneville gave up 10 yards passing on three completions in 10 attempts and minus 29 yards rushing on 26 carries by Arron Kimes’ defensive unit.

"I’ll put him up against anybody," Booneville head coach Doc Crowley said. "He does a really good job. He’s got the defense playing well. Our kids have been buying into everything he preaches and does. He’s an old Booneville boy, and they try to be the best they can be."

The defense was also in on the scoring with Randon Ray returning a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown. Ray also intercepted a pass. Rayce Blansett added a fumble recovery. Booneville also halted two fourth-down attempts both on incomplete passes.

Booneville defeated Dardanelle, Ozark and Mena in nonconference play.

"The first three games, it was a tough schedule," Crowley said. "Our kids are flying around and loving getting after people right now."

Booneville will now take a 25-game conference winning streak on the road again to Danville.

"We’ve got to go back down that way this week," Crowley said. "We’ll take it one week at a time and not look ahead."

Extra Points:

Paris remained undefeated with a 35-7 win over Mayflower in the 3A-4 opener behind Chase Watts, who threw for 120 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores.

Ozark lost at Harrison, 33-6, in nonconference action but travels to Dover on Friday for the 4A-4 opener.

Mansfield hosts Greenland after falling to West Fork, 46-14, in the 3A-1 opener.

Lavaca hosts Hackett in a 3A-1 conference game on Friday.

Mountainburg downed Johnson County Westside, 20-6, last week with Noah Johnson rushing for 236 yards and a score and now travels to Magazine while Westside travels to Quitman on Friday.