Finally, after an extra week of waiting, Southside will make its long-ballyhooed return to the 7A-West Conference schedule for the first time since 2015.

However, it will be a tall order for the Mavericks as they have to take on perhaps the best team in the conference, Bentonville, which will make its way to Jim Rowland Stadium on Friday.

As for Northside, for the second time this season, the Grizzlies are calling an audible. Instead of playing a 7A-Central game against Little Rock Central, the Grizzlies instead will play a non-conference game at Fayetteville as Central is dealing with coronavirus-related issues.

Here are five things to watch for in both the Southside and Northside games on Friday night:

1. A complete team

When talking about Bentonville, Southside coach Kim Dameron didn't really notice any weaknesses on the squad he and the Mavericks will be facing Friday.

"Their defense, they really get after you," Dameron said. "The linebackers are really good players; they can run, they're instinctive. Up front, they're hard to block, they get off blocks, they run to the ball; they're just really impressive defensively.

"Offensively, they've got weapons. ... I don't see a lot of weaknesses on their team."

But Dameron went on to note Bentonville is even solid on special teams.

"They've got a good kicker and a good punter, they cover well," he said. "I just don't see any weaknesses in their game and they're averaging about 40 yards a return."

2. Holding on

Without a doubt, one important thing the Mavericks need to do in order to have a chance is hang on to the football.

Last week, they turned the ball over six times in a loss at Texarkana. It was a game the Mavericks had to schedule at the last minute after the originally scheduled 7A-West opener against Rogers was canceled.

In its 7A-West opener last week, Bentonville recorded two defensive touchdowns and gave up 153 yards in a decisive win against Springdale Har-Ber.

"We just can't continue to shoot ourselves in the foot," Dameron said. "(Bentonville is) good enough as it is, you don't need to give them any help, so that's the biggest thing with us is don't help them.

"Let's see if we can play a clean game and at least that will give ourselves a chance to compete with one of the top teams in the state."

3. Serious name, serious game

One of Bentonville's players is a junior receiver named Chas Nimrod.

But if one wants to maybe chuckle, especially over the surname, don't. Nimrod is perhaps Bentonville's biggest play-maker on offense.

He leads the team in receiving with 17 catches and 420 yards and has already scored seven touchdowns.

In last week's win against Har-Ber, Nimrod caught four passes for 85 yards and two TDs, a week after hauling in five receptions for 176 yards and two TDs in a win against Mill Valley, Kan.

"Their receiver (Chas Nimrod) is really good. ... They've got two good running backs and then I think the quarterback (Andrew Edwards) is a good player; he can run, he can throw," Dameron said.

Edwards has completed 43-of-69 passes for 760 yards and nine TDs. Last week, he was 11-of-19 passing for 128 yards and two TDs, which both went to Nimrod.

4. On the fly

For the third time in a four-week span, Northside had to drastically alter its schedule.

A game at Greenwood on Sept. 11 was scrapped as several Grizzly players and coaches were out with the coronavirus. Then instead of playing at home against Har-Ber on Sept. 18, the Grizzlies instead traveled to play Moore, Okla., a game Northside eventually won.

Then on Wednesday night, Grizzly coach Mike Falleur learned that Little Rock Central was having to cancel Friday's scheduled game.

So the Grizzlies will now step out of conference play and take on Fayetteville instead.

"We don't really know much about them," Falleur said. "They've played three really good football teams and lost all of them, but very competitive in every one, so we'll have our work cut out for us."

5. A silver lining

Falleur did see one positive thing about the sudden change in Friday's schedule.

Instead of having to take a long bus ride for the third straight week, the Grizzlies will just have to spend approximately an hour driving up north on Interstate 49.

"It's a lot shorter ride than what we've been going on, so that's a good thing. ... I just hope we can hang with them," Falleur said.

Fayetteville has yet to play a 7A-West game this season and will also be playing its first game since Sept. 11.

On its season, Fayetteville has scored a total of 55 points in losses to Conway, Owasso (Okla.) and North Little Rock while allowing an average of 35 points and 417 yards.

Northside is scheduled to finally return to Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Oct. 9 and resume 7A-Central play against Little Rock Catholic.

Bentonville at Southside

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 106.3 FM; Southside HS Athletics YouTube channel.

RECORDS: Bentonville 4-0, 1-0 7A-West; Southside 1-3, 0-0.

RANKINGS: Bentonville is ranked No. 2 overall and No. 2 in 7A in this week's statewide media poll; Southside is unranked.

LAST WEEK: Bentonville defeated Springdale Har-Ber, 45-6; Southside lost to Texarkana, 21-6.

LAST TIME: Bentonville won, 42-14, in 2015.

Northside at Fayetteville

TIME: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: 98.7 FM; GrizzlyTV YouTube channel.

RECORDS: Northside 2-1; Fayetteville 0-3.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked in this week's statewide media poll.

LAST WEEK: Northside lost to Bryant 48-7; Fayetteville was off last week.

LAST TIME: Fayetteville won, 46-19, in 2015.