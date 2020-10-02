Van Buren welcomes Russellville for the home 6A-West opener.

Kickoff will be 7 p.m.

Both teams will be looking to put heart-breaking losses behind them and even their conference records.

Here’s a look at four keys to Friday’s game:

1. Pass happy.

Through four games, Russellville quarterback Brayden Whitford has already thrown 150 passes and completed 78 for 1,073 yards and eight touchdowns.

"That’s a lot," Van Buren defensive coordinator Moe Henry said. ‘It definitely puts pressure on you, defensively. We have to be disciplined in the secondary."

Last week, Russellville was involved in a shootout against Benton and lost, 47-40. Whitford completed 26-of-53 passes for 384 yards and four scores.

"Even if the initial routes aren’t available, they do a good job of buying time for him," Henry said. "He’s a strong-armed kid. He had confidence in the balls that he throws. Just being in the proximity won’t be enough. It definitely adds a different perspective when a team is putting it in the air that much. They always feel like they have a chance."

Russellville has rushed for only 70 yards in four games.

Van Buren has been much more balanced, having passed for 752 yards and rushed for 659 yards this season.

2. Experience

Whitford and Van Buren quarterback Gary Phillips both started last year and are among the most experienced quarterbacks in the 6A-West.

Whitford started all 10 games for the Cyclones a year ago, completing 58.5 percent of his passes.

"Someone that’s been through the fires at the quarterback just puts more pressure on the defense," Henry said. "Those guys are starting to get their bearings about them. There’s not a whole lot that you can throw at somebody like that. With him being a baseball player, a pitcher, it’s kind of like next pitch."

Phillips is also experienced and is having a phenomenal season.

He’s threw for 692 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 406 yards and eight touchdowns in only three games.

Both quarterbacks also have plenty of offensive weapons around them.

In last week’s loss to Siloam Springs, Jaiden Henry caught 10 passes for 227 yards and two scores.

Brady Burnett leads Russellville with 27 catches for 325 yards and two scores, but Gavin Graham snared six passes for 213 yards and three scores last week against Benton.

3. Defense

Stopping the Cyclones’ relentless air attack will take a defensive team effort by the Pointers, both up front and in the secondary.

A key for Van Buren will be the play of Doug Giron, a starter on both the offensive and defensive line.

"Watching how the linemen play and how they pass block, that’s what I’m looking for, to do what I can do," Giron said. "I go 100 percent every play. I try to do what I can for my team to get a win. I’ll be undersized, but I’m going to go my hardest no matter who I go against."

Van Buren’s defense is only yielding 279 yards per game.

Russellville is giving up 362 yards per game.

4. Momentum

Both teams are coming off losses in their 6A-West opener, but by different means although both lost high-scoring affairs.

Russellville led 7-0 and 20-13 before being tied at 27-27 after three quarters. Benton scored three touchdowns in a six-minute span of the last quarter to take control.

Van Buren trailed 21-0 and 28-7 in the first half and had to rally to tie the game at 35-35 after four quarters to force overtime.

"We went into halftime and talked about it," said center Jeiden Safonov. "We started clicking and moving the ball and putting some points on the board."

The Pointers finished with 497 yards of offensive and 25 first downs but suffered four turnovers.

A win would be a huge momentum booster for either team with five conference games remaining in the regular season.

"This is a huge game," Safonov said. "We need to get some momentum going for the rest of the season."

TODAY’S TICKET

Russellville at Van Buren

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Russellville, 1-3; Van Buren 2-2

Rankings: neither team is ranked

Last week: Russellville lost to Benton, 47-40; Van Buren lost to Siloam Springs, 43-42 in overtime

Last meeting: Russellville won, 32-31, in overtime in 2015