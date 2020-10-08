Right before Tuesday's 6A-West volleyball showdown between Southside and Fayetteville, Fayetteville's players were chanting loudly while conducting its pregame huddle.

On the other end of the court, Southside's players were more reserved and business-like. An assumption might have been made since the Lady Mavericks lost to Fayetteville the previous time those two faced off, that Southside was just focusing on avenging that defeat.

That perhaps was the case.

But at the same time, though they may not have outwardly shown it prior to the match, the Lady Mavs were relaxed and ready to enjoy themselves.

And bring some noise of their own.

They did just that, to the tune of a four-set win against previously undefeated Fayetteville, avenging last month's loss at Fayetteville when Southside was swept in three sets, each by a two-point difference.

"We had nothing to lose, so it was like play our best and do what we can to try and get them down," senior outside hitter Avery Fitzgerald who finished with a game-high 21 kills said.

"I think it was just mainly coming together as a team was a big thing, because at some points when we get down, we don't come together as a team. We started doing that; we started talking about how we need to come together more, so mainly just helping each other through it."

Fitzgerald helped Southside come out swinging by delivering kills on each of the opening three points. She was having fun doing it, too.

"That's what I told her, 'I've been waiting on that, I've been waiting to see you just swing and have fun,' and I think she really did," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said.

The Lady Mavs continued making loud noises in the first set, registering 11 kills in an eventual win.

Save for an 8-0 run late in the second set which allowed Fayetteville to tie the match, Southside generally continued to dictate the pace.

"This was our most important game of the season, just like every other game that we're about to play," senior middle blocker Aleigha Johnson said. "But this one in particular because they beat us last time and it's a big factor in conference.

"So we just really wanted to play our best and we knew it was very important to pull ahead and finish out strong."

By far, it was the most important win on the season for a Southside squad squarely focused on finishing the job this time out.

The past two seasons, the Lady Mavs made it to the finals and were likely the prohibitive favorite on both occasions, only to be upended.

So with most of those players who were part of those back-to-back state runner-up finishes returning, it also increased the weight of expectations to return to Hot Springs for one more shot at a title.

"It's hard when you have these high expectations for yourself and other people have these high expectations for you," Throneberry said. "I think that for the first time, we were having fun the whole match and any time there was a setback, they kind of corralled around each other and found a way to score again.

"I'm so proud of them, especially losing set two and coming back and fighting through three and four. Fayetteville is just hugely talented and there's so much firepower. ... But I really think our girls went to practices focusing on those areas that we needed to improve on and it paid off for them."

The Lady Mavs, like every other team in the state, have had to deal with the looming threat of the coronavirus, with several matches already having been canceled, including a match the night before Tuesday's showdown.

In addition, they've adjusted to playing in a temporary home at Chaffin Junior High due to renovations at Southside High School and the building of the new arena, which will be open for next season.

"This group, they're my heartbreak kiddos," Throneberry said. "They've just had their hearts broken it seems left and right whether it's what they thought their practices should look like and losing our home gym and having to shuffle around last minute; I really think they've learned to shift their focus from outcome-based to just enjoying the moment.

"I mean that's huge, and I think that COVID has forced us to do that and it's been the best thing for these kids. But it's hard because you've got to maintain that; we can come in on Thursday and lose that focus but it was nice to see that we're capable of this."

The Lady Mavs are determined to continue that approach through the end of the month, with one more trip to Hot Springs hopefully in the offing.

Whatever happens, they're going to enjoy the ride along the way, while making their own kind of spontaneous racket.